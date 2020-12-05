Failing grade

Jermaine Blackwood was honest in his assessment of the way he and his fellow batsmen played in losing 16 wickets on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park.
While he and Alzarri Joseph were fighting to give the West Indies second innings some respectability after the visitors were asked to follow on, the Windies were still staring at a heavy defeat when the fourth day began last evening, Caribbean time. And Blackwood took responsibility for his team-mates.
“We can commend the New Zealand bowlers for the way they bowled with the new ball, but if I had to mark our batsmen, I think some of us, including myself got out too easily in the first innings and the players know that, so I guess they are going to come back and work on that in the second Test,” said Blackwood after play on day three.
“Some of the balls bounced inconsistently (but) it pretty much boiled down to how I applied myself out there, but I think the pitch is playing pretty good at the moment,” he added.
An unbroken 107-run seventh wicket partnership between Blackwood and Joseph was all standing between West Indies and an innings defeat, after they lost those 16 wickets in a staggering collapse.
Rocking on 89 for six in their second innings in the final session after being asked to follow on by 381 runs, the Caribbean side was lifted out of the doldrums by Blackwood who unfurled a dashing 80 off 98 balls and Joseph, who played with gay abandon for his 59 off 73 deliveries.
Together, they forged a precious unbroken seventh wicket stand of 107 which pushed West Indies to 196 for six, frustrated the five-pronged seam attack employed by the hosts and forced the contest into a fourth day.
Whether it was Joseph offering support to Blackwood or vice versa, the pair fed off each other. Earlier, a first innings collapse saw the visitors crash from 49 without loss at the start of the third day to 138 all out after lunch.
Following on, the Windies seemed headed for a swift defeat before Blackwood and Joseph saw out the rest of the day. Blackwood said the visitors “got out too easily” and that left them in the position they were in, trying to survive.
Speaking about his partnership with Joseph, Blackwood said: “When Alzarri came to the crease, I was just telling him to play his natural game and try to bat as long as possible, and when he came, he was like, ‘I’m going to stay here with you.’ After hitting two balls in the air, I said ‘no, I’m going to stay here with Alzarri and bat’.”
Blackwood added about Joseph: “He takes pride in his batting and also his fielding, so it is good to see that he came out and batted the way he did.” And of his own effort he said, “I am pretty proud of how I went about it today. I mixed it today with a bit of aggressiveness and then tried to be selective as much as possible.”
However, Blackwood is also hoping the Windies can learn from Kane Williamson’s knock and come back stronger in the second Test.
“If we can take a page from Kane Williamson’s book, I think he played the ball late, so I guess our batters know that, so I am sure from the next Test you are going to see a better effort from the batting unit going forward,” the little left-hander said.