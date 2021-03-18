Despite the predictable outcome of a draw, the West Indies President’s XI had the better of the touring Sri Lankans when their two-day tour match ended at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday.
Half-centuries by Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase were the highlight of the final day’s play, which was again dominated by the hosts.
Having dismissed Sri Lanka for 172 on the first day with Test bowlers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel getting an opportunity to stretch their legs, the Test batsmen Darren Bravo and Mayers took centre stage yesterday.
Although he only made 30, Bravo was able to spend some much-needed time in the middle ahead of the first Test while Mayers continued to impress with the bat, scoring 57 as the WI President’s XI posted 294 all out, for a 122-run first innings lead.
Bravo and Mayers had good support from Shai Hope and Roston Chase, who both recorded half-centuries as they look to reclaim their place in the Test side. Chase, who made 52, and Hope, who top-scored with 68, were both left out of the squad for the first Test starting on Sunday.
Yesterday, Bravo didn’t add to his overnight tally, trying to work a ball from right-arm pacer Suranga Lakmal into the on-side but mistimed his shot with the ball hitting the back of the bat and flying to a diving Dasun Shanaka at gully. He faced 78 balls and batted for two hours.
Meanwhile, Hope, who started the day on 60, added eight to his overnight total, trying to hit Fernando through the on-side but instead getting a leading edge that popped up to deep backward point with Dinesh Chandimal taking a good catch running back from point.
The Windies lost both overnight batsmen with the score on 111. A brief rain delay gave the hosts an opportunity to regroup and after the short break, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks came together to put the Windies in front, taking the score to 187 for three at Lunch.
Mayers, who scored a double century against Bangladesh earlier this year, was on 49 at the break and his partnership with Brooks proved crucial in keeping the hosts on top after the early losses of Bravo and Hope.
However, the Sri Lankans struck back straight after lunch with Brooks looking to defend the first ball from spinner Dananjaya De Silva and getting an outside edge to Lahiru Thirimanna, who took a diving catch at first slip. Mayers eventually brought up his half-century but was bowled shortly after by De Silva while trying to hit the ball into the leg-side as the hosts slipped to 195 for five.
De Silva proved to be a handful for the batsmen as he trapped Kavem Hodge lbw for 13. Jahmar Hamilton and Chase then took the score past 250 before Hamilton’s patience ran out when he chased a wide ball from left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya and sent an easy catch to the backward point fielder, gone for four off 21 balls faced.
Chase, who was bypassed for the first Test, had a point to prove and he did so with a composed 52 off 81 balls that took the wi President’s XI lead to triple figures.
However, the Bajan all-rounder was out on the stroke of Tea, trapped lbw, trying to sweep Embuldeniya. The hosts went into the break on 273 for eight, with a lead of 101 runs, and were dismissed early in the final session.
The Sri Lankan batsmen showed a lot more fight in their second turn in the middle, easily batting out the remainder of the final session to end the match on 56 without loss.
The West Indies have been on a roll since their 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh in Bangladesh earlier this year. So far, they have outplayed Sri Lanka to take the three-match T20I series 2-1 and three-match ODI format 3-0. Now they will be eyeing red-ball supremacy with the two-match Test series bowling off at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday.
Summarised Scores: SRI LANKA 172 (Oshada Fernando 47, Dinesh Chandimal 40, Pathum Nissanka 23; Roston Chase 4-12, Anderson Phillip 3/47, Kemar Roach 2/41) & 56-0 vs PRESIDENT’S XI 103 for one (Shai Hope 68, Kyle Mayer 57, Roston Chase 52, Darren Bravo 30; Dananjaya De Silva 3/26, Lasith Embuldeniya 3/69, Suranga Lakmal 2/14) --Match drawn