Faith in pace

While he expects spin to play a major role, West Indies interim skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is still keen on using his fast bowling assets to gain the upper hand in the Test series against Bangladesh, which bowled off last night in Chattogram.
Brathwaite, speaking to the media via a Zoom call on the eve of the first Test, said he expected spin to be a factor in the match but insisted the fast bowlers — Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph — will also be needed as attacking options, no matter the surface that is presented.
The Windies got their first look at the pitch yesterday and Brathwaite said it was another “typical” Bangladesh pitch, similar to the one they had in their warm-up match over the weekend, which ended a draw. “It is a dry surface, and I don’t think it will be much different from the last time we came. It’s dry and I anticipate that there won’t be a great deal of bounce to be honest,” he said.
“As I said the spinners will feature in this game and that’s my honest opinion on it,” but Brathwaite added, “I still think there is always room for pacers as well because the practice game, it was a low pitch but the pacers still did a good job and put a lot of pressure,” Brathwaite continued.
Brathwaite admitted that the Windies quickies have been doing the job for the Caribbean team over the past few years and expected them to do the same in Bangladesh. “Looking at the surface, yes the ball may potentially spin, but I still think the pacers could be an attacking option with ball keeping low, so I still see a big role for all the bowlers whether fast or spin,” he added.
Brathwaite also stressed the importance of being able to put runs on the board and backed the top order to come good no matter what type of surface they get. “I think it’s key in any game for the openers to put on a good partnership. Especially here is Bangladesh, I think that will be a key factor for us. If the openers can build a big partnership and basically make it easier for the guys to come, I think that will really put us in the good position,” said the Windies captain.
Brathwaite also said that the 2018 loss to Bangladesh is being used as motivation for the players to step up this time around and put big runs on the board.
“We came here the last time, we lost the series and I think that has been motivation for us. From the batsmen’s point of view, I just think we have our plans in place. It is just for us to back them and being positive from defence to rotating the strike to when you are looking to be aggressive,” Brathwaite explained.