Faith in pace

Shannon Gabriel

FLASHBACK: File photo shows West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel leading his teammates off the field after taking a match haul of 13-121 against Sri Lanka, at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, June 2018.

—Photo: CWI MEDIA/RANDY BROOKS

While he expects spin to play a major role, West Indies interim skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is still keen on using his fast bowling assets to gain the upper hand in the Test series against Bangladesh, which bowled off last night in Chattogram.

Brathwaite, speaking to the media via a Zoom call on the eve of the first Test, said he expected spin to be a factor in the match but insisted the fast bowlers — Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph — will also be needed as attacking options, no matter the surface that is presented.

The Windies got their first look at the pitch yesterday and Brathwaite said it was another “typical” Bangladesh pitch, similar to the one they had in their warm-up match over the weekend, which ended a draw. “It is a dry surface, and I don’t think it will be much different from the last time we came. It’s dry and I anticipate that there won’t be a great deal of bounce to be honest,” he said.

“As I said the spinners will feature in this game and that’s my honest opinion on it,” but Brathwaite added, “I still think there is always room for pacers as well because the practice game, it was a low pitch but the pacers still did a good job and put a lot of pressure,” Brathwaite continued.

Brathwaite admitted that the Windies quickies have been doing the job for the Caribbean team over the past few years and expected them to do the same in Bangladesh. “Looking at the surface, yes the ball may potentially spin, but I still think the pacers could be an attacking option with ball keeping low, so I still see a big role for all the bowlers whether fast or spin,” he added.

Brathwaite also stressed the importance of being able to put runs on the board and backed the top order to come good no matter what type of surface they get. “I think it’s key in any game for the openers to put on a good partnership. Especially here is Bangladesh, I think that will be a key factor for us. If the openers can build a big partnership and basically make it easier for the guys to come, I think that will really put us in the good position,” said the Windies captain.

Brathwaite also said that the 2018 loss to Bangladesh is being used as motivation for the players to step up this time around and put big runs on the board.

“We came here the last time, we lost the series and I think that has been motivation for us. From the batsmen’s point of view, I just think we have our plans in place. It is just for us to back them and being positive from defence to rotating the strike to when you are looking to be aggressive,” Brathwaite explained.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COMING STRONGER

COMING STRONGER

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine did not have the best of seasons in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, but he is committed to putting that behind him and coming back stronger in 2021.

In a video interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Narine admitted that his IPL performances for Kolkata Knight Riders were well below his best.

‘Learning curve’

‘Learning curve’

‘Soca Warriors’ head coach Terry Fenwick admitted that he may have made a mistake in starting Sunday’s game with so many players that were relatively unknown to him but insisted that it was a starting point for his team, and they will now have to pull together for the real test in the World Cup qualifiers.

Faith in pace

Faith in pace

While he expects spin to play a major role, West Indies interim skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is still keen on using his fast bowling assets to gain the upper hand in the Test series against Bangladesh, which bowled off last night in Chattogram.

Cudjoe sends best wishes to stricken Alexander

The Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) Shamfa Cudjoe yesterday wished national boxer Michael Alexander a speedy recovery after he was hospitalised following a vehicular accident last Wednesday.

T&T’s Wong is No.1 in COTECC

CAMERON WONG is the top-ranked under-14 female tennis player in the Central American and Caribbean region.

The Tranquillity Open semifinalist is among four Trinidad and Tobago players to finish the month of January inside the top five in the COTECC (Central America & Caribbean Tennis Federation) rankings.

‘Solo’ cruises in Champions League

SOLO CRUSADERS got the second week of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League going in style on Monday night at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.

After both teams won one of their two fixtures last week, the former national champions marched past their hosts Survivors 3-0 at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas.