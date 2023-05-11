FAITH IN YANNIC

Trinidad and Tobago’s leg-spinning all-rounder Yannic Cariah retained his place in a “balanced” and “well-equipped” West Indies white-ball team for the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers which bowl off in Zimbabwe on June 18.
The West Indies are one of eight teams that will compete in the qualifiers which will determine the two final places in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in India later this year.
The 30-year-old Cariah, who was a standout West Indies player in the 2010 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, was a surprise pick in the senior regional team for the T20 World Cup in Australia last year where he made his debut in the format.
The left-hander was also selected on the West Indies “A” team for the away series against Bangladesh despite not being in the mix in the recent Headley-Weekes Tri Series.
Cariah is also the only T&T player in the West Indies squad that will face the UAE in three matches in Sharjah ahead of the qualifiers.
There are a few new faces in the squad that will face the UAE on June 5, 7, and 9 after CWI gave permission to players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to return to the Caribbean for a short break before arriving in Zimbabwe for the qualification tournament.
Among the new faces in the ODI team that will tour the UAE are Alick Athanaze, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge and Akeem Jordan.
Cariah, who has taken four wickets in five ODIs and one in two T20Is, will be joined by his Red Force team-mates Akeal Hosein and Nicholas Pooran for the qualifiers. He is also the only leg-spinner in the Windies team, with the experienced 31-year-old Hayden Walsh Jr being overlooked.
There were also recalls for all-rounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who last played in ODIs last July against India in Trinidad.
Speaking about the recall of Paul, lead selector Desmond Haynes described him as a “three-dimensional player” and “a potential match-winner”.
Haynes added: “Motie was excellent in the Test matches in Zimbabwe earlier this year, where he took 19 wickets, and we anticipate similar conditions for the qualifiers. We believe he will again relish the chance to bowl in those conditions.”
The lead selector continued: “We see this (the World Cup Qualifiers) as a crucial tournament as we look to secure one of the two places left in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Therefore, we have selected a balanced team which we believe is well equipped to get the job done in the conditions we anticipate in Zimbabwe.
“It will be a challenging tournament, it will be intense and competitive, there is no doubt about that. In speaking to the players, they are fully aware of the job at hand. We are happy with the preparations and the mindset of the players, and everyone is clear about their roles in the squad.”
FULL SQUADS:
For United Arab Emirates: Shai Hope (Captain), Brandon King (Vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas.
For ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers: Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.