By the time most of you are reading this the West Indies should have gotten past Scotland in Hobart to get their qualifying campaign for the World T20 off to a winning start.
For a squad that, a year ago was enjoying excessive adulation ahead of the defence of the title won in 2016, to now be duelling with the Scots, Zimbabweans (Wednesday morning) and Ireland (midnight Thursday) for a place in the main tournament is more than a bit jarring.
Except that it shouldn’t be.
Ahead of the 50 over-a-side 2019 World Cup in England the Caribbean side had to travel to Harare in March of 2018 where they needed a poor umpiring decision and torrential rain to deny Scotland what would have been a famous scalp and a place in the World Cup at the expense of the two-time winners.
And it looks like they will have to take the same qualification route to get to the 2023 World Cup in India as they now lie eighth in the points table having completed their schedule of qualifying matches while the likes of Sri Lanka and South Africa, who lie below the 1975 and 1979 title-holders, have matches still to play in seeking to make into the top eight automatic qualifiers.
So what was an embarrassing aberration 4 1/2 years ago is now being normalised and it is therefore up to Nicholas Pooran’s team, which represents an almost complete transformation from the one at the abysmal campaign in the United Arab Emirates a year ago, to add fuel to the optimistic speculation of former captain Darren Sammy and former coach Ottis Gibson.
Sammy, who led the team to success in Sri Lanka in 2012 and then again in India in 2016, says we can “expect something special” from the squad in Australia while Gibson, head coach when the trophy was first lifted in Colombo at the expense of the host nation, says the West Indies can never be discounted in this format.
While the former captain’s perspective is obviously more flag-waving than a balanced analysis, Gibson’s isn’t wrong in suggesting that anyone completely eliminating the West Indies from contention would do so at their own peril. In such an abbreviated format, one over of mayhem — with either bat or ball — can tilt the balance of the contest decisively.
West Indies do possess impact players capable of explosive contributions. Still, even in a game that lasts all of 40 overs, consistent excellence remains mandatory for a successful tournament run. It is an element which continues to elude West Indies teams in all formats for nearly 30 years now.
It’s easy to get swept up in the tide of positivity because you want the team to do well and if personalities who have played and excelled at the highest level are now pronouncing optimistically on the team’s chances, who are you to go against the flow?
That’s when a harsh dose of reality is bitter, but necessary, medicine.
Such an unpalatable spoonful was administered yesterday morning by one of the senior coaches at our coaching academy at the Aranjuez Savannah.
Before heading out into the blazing morning sunshine to work with eager young footballers, he observed that this is what West Indies cricket had come to: on the outside looking in, and indeed hoping to get in via this week of qualification matches, while Bangladesh and Afghanistan – who were nowhere in the cricketing landscape at the height of Caribbean domination – are part of the main draw for this year’s World T20.
How do you talk your way around that? It is no disrespect to the Bangladeshis and Afghans to reference them in this manner because it is true, and credit to them for making such significant strides in such a short space of time. But when will this one-step-forward-two-steps-back modus operandi in the Caribbean game come to an end?
Yes, they should make the top two of their qualification group to get into next week’s tournament proper, although Namibia’s upset of Sri Lanka yesterday is a real statement of intent by the lesser lights of the international game.
Given what we’ve seen though over the past few weeks though, and the availability of “live” cricket via several channels makes it almost wall-to-wall now, can we honestly say that the West Indies are displaying the consistent quality needed to forge their way back into the reckoning at the expense of any one of the main contenders in title-holders Australia, beaten finalists New Zealand, beaten semi-finalists England and Pakistan, to say nothing of the credentials of India, who joined the West Indies last year in being eliminated at the group stage?
Faith is a powerful thing. However facts are stubborn realities which do not point to a successful West Indies World T20 campaign in 2022.