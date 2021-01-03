Familiar territory

All the public reaction to 12 players declining the offer to tour Bangladesh, aside from the official line thrown out by Cricket West Indies, either hint at motives other than the official Covid-19 excuse or openly state that there is more in the mortar than just the pestle.
Is it genuine concern about safety from the pandemic, notwithstanding a visiting CWI delegation last month giving the authorities in the Asian nation a pass mark? Are they just tired of all of the often suffocating restrictions associated with a succession of campaigns in England, Caribbean Premier League here, Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates and then New Zealand, although that last, disastrous assignment was much closer to normal touring?
There are even suggestions that those who have accepted the offer to be in the squads for the three One-Day Internationals and two Tests should be rewarded for their loyalty to the West Indian cause ahead of the presumably “disloyal” defectors when a busy season of international cricket in the Caribbean commences following the Regional Super 50 tournament in Antigua next month.
That proposal though is a definite non-starter. No matter what some of us may want to think, can anyone prove beyond reasonable doubt that any one of the unavailable dozen is not concerned about being exposed to Covid-19 in Bangladesh and is therefore using the pandemic and CWI’s allowance for it as an excuse?
Even if it is my belief that the withdrawals would have been nowhere near to double-figures had it been a tour of England, Australia, New Zealand or anything hosted or arranged by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (the real power-brokers of the game), it is still manifestly unjust to label any of the players as opportunistic in their decision-making, for the simple reason that we can’t read their minds and don’t know the specifics of their personal circumstances which led to the rejection of the invitation from CWI.
Speaking of opportunity, the absence of so many key players obviously gives a chance for those who would have been otherwise overlooked to make such an impact that they will continue to mandate consideration when Sri Lanka are in the region in a couple months’ time. And with visits by South Africa, Australia and Pakistan to follow in what is shaping up, Covid-19 permitting, as an unprecedented year for senior men’s international cricket in the West Indies, there should be no shortage of motivation among the travelling contingent led by Jason Mohammed for the ODI’s and then Kraigg Brathwaite for the Tests.
And let us also be real. West Indies cricket has been at such a very low ebb (with the notable exception of the World T20 successes in 2012 and 2016 and the home Test series triumph over England in 2019) that it is complete folly to suggest that the adrenaline surge of an unexpected representative opportunity may be enough to give the tourists the upper hand over the Bangladeshis.
When there were no issues about defections on the last tour there in 2018 West Indies lost both Test matches, the first by 64 runs the second by an innings. Bangladesh have prevailed over the Caribbean team in eight of their last ten and won all of their last five ODI meetings, the finale to that distressing sequence coming at the 2019 World Cup in England when, set a target of 322 at Taunton, they raced to victory with seven wickets in hand and more than eight overs to spare.
Still, it is up to the players now anticipating the trip to rise above their mediocre numbers. History tells us such expectation, while unlikely, is not completely unprecedented.
Malcolm Marshall, universally acclaimed as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, faced the daunting challenge of Sunil Gavaskar and full-strength Indian hosts in his debut series in 1978/79 when almost all the first-choice West Indians, except Alvin Kallicharran, opted for Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket in Australia.
Fellow Bajan pacer Kemar Roach, who is in the party heading to Bangladesh for next month’s Tests and is the first West Indian bowler to reach 200 Test wickets since Antiguan Curtly Ambrose in 1994 (just ponder on that for a while!), got his Test chance when the entire regular squad boycotted the home series against Bangladesh in 2009 as the tortuous struggle between the regional administrators and player representatives rolled on.
By the way, and this is a discussion for another time, what is it about us as Caribbean people that makes these issues of player absences—for various reasons and circumstances—such a comparatively regular occurrence?
Not only are we struggling on the field, but even when we were the dominant force, there have always been disputes off it.