FAMILY AFFAIR

TEAM TTO’s top cycling siblings Akil and Teniel Campbell bolstered their country’s medal count with one bronze each yesterday as the 2022 Elite Pan Am Track Cycling Championships continued in Lima, Peru.
And TTO’s ace cyclist Nicholas Paul and his team-mate Kwesi Browne were scheduled to ride for more medals last night in the finals of the Men’s keirin, the last event on the night’s programme.
Those medal-winning feats by the Campbells brought the Team TTO medal tally to three following the opening night gold by the Men’s team sprint trio of Zion Pulido, Paul and Browne on Wednesday.
But the two bronze medals came in the final two events of yesterday’s morning session.
First up, Akil claimed bronze in the Men’s 15-kilometre scratch race yesterday afternoon in a race won by USA’s Grant Koontz with Canada’s Dylan Bibic taking the silver.
Later, his younger sister Teniel showed some solid speed endurance to earn another bronze medal for Team TTO, this time in the women’s elimination final.
That race was won by Canada’s Sarah Van Dam, while Mexico’s Yareli Acevedo finished second.
In last evenings’ semi-final round of the keirin—the six-lap race for which the pace of the first three laps are set by a motorised bike called a derny—Paul and Browne easily qualified out of semi-final two. The top three in that heat—Paul, Colombia’s Santiago Ramirez and Browne in that order—pulled away on the final half-lap to secure their spots.
They were to join Colombia’s Kevin Quintero, Canada’s James Hedgcock and Suriname’s Jair En Ta Fa in the final.
Earlier in the qualifying heats, Paul and Browne each won their keirin heat (heats two and five respectively) to advance to the semi-final.
In the first event of the day, the Women’s sprint, Team TTO’s Sylese Christian finished in 24th position out of 28 riders, posting a 12.575-second effort in the qualifying round. Canada’s Lauriane Genest registered the fastest qualifying time in 10.685.
Today Paul, Browne and Quincy Alexander will embark on the qualifying rounds of the Men’s sprint.
Fresh off his combined five medals at the UCI Nations Cup and Commonwealth Games, Paul will be favoured for gold in this event.
T&T cyclists captured four medals at last year’s Elite Pan Ams—gold in the scratch race, silver in the team sprint, bronze in the sprint through the now retired Njisane Phillip and bronze through Alexi Costa in the women’s scratch race.