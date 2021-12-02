Family focus

Trinidad and Tobago’s first two medals in the history of the Junior Pan American Games were earned by members of the same Parlatuvier, Tobago family.
On Tuesday, Tyriq Horsford opened the T&T medal account at the multisport games for Under-23 athletes with men’s javelin bronze, the US-based thrower landing the spear 71.33 metres. On Wednesday, Kelsey Daniel went one better than his first cousin, disturbing the sand at a personal best 7.90 metres to grab men’s long jump silver.
“This means the world to me,” Daniel told the Express, yesterday. “We motivate each other and push each other to do our very best, and that goes a long way. I’m thankful to have Tyriq at my side.
“This silver means a lot,” the 20-year-old jumper continued. “Hopefully, I can ride this wave of success, and go on to produce better performances in the future.”
Daniel said he was very nervous ahead of his outing at the inaugural Junior Pan Am Games, but was able to overcome his anxiety.
“In these types of meets, anything can happen. I just went out and did my best, and all the pieces came together. I’m thankful for the silver medal. I put in tonnes of work, so it just goes to show that anything you put your mind to, you can do it.
“I want to be consistent, keep away from injuries, and get better and better and better until I reach the world and Olympic stage.”
Daniel is hoping to qualify for next year’s Commonwealth Games, as well as the World Championships.
T&T jumps coach Wendell Williams heaped praises on Daniel.
“I was expecting Kelsey to do well,” Williams told the Express, “but not that well. In the competition itself, you could see he was well prepared. Congrats to his coach in Tobago, Arlon Morrison for doing an awesome job. My job was easy. Working with him in this short period, I knew he had something. And after the second jump (7.74m), I knew he could have won or medalled. It was open.
“Kelsey listens, and he was hungry for it. He’s a competition athlete. He was scared in the first round, so I had to bring him down from that competition anxiety and then build him back up to the place where he could control what he was doing. I had to build back that confidence.”
The other T&T athlete in the men’s long jump, Clement Campbell Jr. was ninth with a 7.27m leap.
“What a lot of people don’t know is that Clement had a stomach bug the night before the competition. So, he was not at his optimal. This is the best I have seen Clement in years, so had he been 100 percent, we would have gotten silver and bronze—either silver for Kelsey and bronze for Clement or vice versa.”
Late on Wednesday, Anson Moses completed the Men’s decathlon with a five minutes, 19.19 seconds run in the 1500 metres. The clocking earned him 454 points and took his total in the ten-discipline event to 5,295. The T&T athlete finished ninth.
Jose Fernando Ferreira Santana was the class of the field, the Brazilian striking gold with 7,360 points. Esteban Ibanez secured silver for El Salvador with 6,966, edging Argentina’s Damian Moretta (6,959) into bronze.
Moses cleared 2.70 metres in the pole vault, the height bagging him just 286 points.
He then threw the javelin 48.41m for 565 points in the penultimate discipline, before closing off his two-day assignment with the 5:19.19 effort in the 1500.
Ianna Roach will be on show for T&T today in the women’s shot put. She is among 12 throwers listed for action in the event, scheduled to start at 6.50pm (T&T time).
In men’s 3x3 basketball, yesterday, T&T defeated Dominica by default. The T&T players are scheduled to be on court at 6pm (T&T time) today for a clash with El Salvador. And at 7.30, T&T square off against Dominican Republic in their final Group B fixture.