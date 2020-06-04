Family worries deter trio

Family concerns were the main reasons for Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul declining selection for the West Indies tour of England.
The three-Test series, already delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, is now scheduled to begin in July pending final approval by the UK Government.
On Wednesday, Cricket West Indies announced a squad of 14 with 11 reserves but said the three players had turned down selection.
Yesterday, CWI’s CEO Johnny Grave explained why.
Grave told the ESPNcricinfo website that Paul, the 22-year-old all-rounder, had sent an email to CWI.
“Keemo Paul is the sole breadwinner in his entire household and wider family,” Grave said. “He was really concerned if something happened to him, how his family would cope. He wrote a personal note to us to explain it was with a heavy heart that he had decided not to tour but that he just didn’t feel comfortable going to England.
“He wrote passionately about how hard a decision it was for him and how much he loves playing for West Indies, but with consultation with his family he doesn’t feel he can leave them and doesn’t want to go on the tour.”
According to Grave, left-handed middle order batsman Hetmyer said that he “didn’t feel comfortable from a safety point of view, leaving his home, leaving his family and heading over to England.”
As for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force captain Bravo, who was earning a recall to the Test side after having been omitted from the one-off Test against Afghanistan, Grave said: “Darren Bravo had concerns about his health and any consequences that it may have on his young family.
He also mentioned he made his decision with great remorse as it was always a huge honour for him to play for West Indies. So, yes, perfectly valid reasons and the ones that we fully respect. We were never going to force or try to coerce, and we didn’t ask them to reconsider.”