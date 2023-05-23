FAREWELL KING CLAUDE

Whatever his circumstances at the end, Claude Noel will forever be Trinidad and Tobago’s first-ever boxing world champion.
Recently, a 54-second video of the country’s first world champion dragging on the floor and screaming for help was posted to social media. Blind and an amputee, Noel was heard calling for his stick. On Sunday, at age 74 (1948-2023), he passed away, the circumstances of his death unknown.
However, at least one man will not forget Noel; he is Michael Paul.
“It’s sad in the sense how his life ended,” stated the former national light-heavyweight and middleweight champion yesterday.
Members of the St Michael’s Home for Boys together, Paul said of Noel: “He will remain my friend right through. I’ll always remember him.”
Paul, one of the “Friends of Claude Noel,” saw the former champion’s suffering close-up. But he also clearly remembered Noel, the prize-winning boxer.
“He always had the potential to be a great fighter,” Paul said. “He was mentally, physically strong. He was a boxer-puncher.”
Paul recalled one fight that convinced him Noel would go far. It was when he was still an amateur, fighting one Frankie Holder.
“Frankie Holder knocked him down and he knocked down Frankie Holder. He lost but that fight showed the quality of the man. It showed he had what it took to be a world champion...Archie Moore (former world heavyweight champ) saw him and said this is a future world champion.”
Active between 1973 and 1984, Noel fought 41 times as a professional boxer, winning 31 of those bouts, including 18 by knockout. Noel was the fourth T&T boxer to fight for a world title, with Yolande Pompey, Fitzroy Guiseppe and Matt Donavan, all unsuccessful prior to him. Noel began boxing at St Michael’s under trainer Ken Mathias; was with local trainer Bertram Legall for many years as a professional, and got a world title shot with Richard Farah as his manager.
Tobago-born, Noel became the country’s first world title-holder when he defeated Mexican Rodolfo “El Gato” Gonzales for the vacant WBA World Lightweight title at Bally’s Park Place Hotel Casino, Atlantic City, USA in 1981. Aged 33 then, he was at that time the oldest boxer to have won a world title. Three months later, Noel lost his first title defence by knockout to American Arturo Frias, having been ahead on all three judges’ cards. On the way to the World title, Noel was also became a Commonwealth and Latin lightweight champion.
The hard-hitting Noel had previously fought for the World title two years earlier, before finally becoming world champion. He was knocked out by Venezuelan Ernesto Espana in 1979 for the lightweight title, which was vacated by Panamanian great Roberto Duran. After winning his next seven fights, Noel was elevated to number one contender again and in line for a second shot at the title. But the Tobagonian seemed to have hurt Espana at some point in their first meeting and the Venezuelan relinquished the title rather than face him again.
For his achievement in 1981, Noel received the Chaconia Gold Medal in 1982 and the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago was named after him. He also received a Government house in Malabar, Arima. But Noel was never the same fighter after losing his world title and lost subsequent fights to greats such as Nicaraguan Alexis Arguello Mexican Rene Arredondo, the former WBC Junior Welterweight champion and United States Olympic gold medallist Howard Davis Jr.
Also noting Noel’s passing yesterday were both the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) and the Trinidad and Tobago (Amateur) Boxing Association (TTBA).
SporTT stated: “The board, management and staff of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) would like to express deepest condolences to the family and close friends of the former T&T boxer, Claude Noel, after his passing at age 74.”
TTBA president Cecil Forde recalled Noel as part of an era of top T&T and Caribbean boxers that included locals Eddie Marcelle, Fitzroy Guiseppi and Michael Drayton. With later the likes of Carlos Mark, Leslie “Tiger” Stewart and Noel’s nephew David Noel emerging. So competitive was the era, that Claude Noel could never beat Lennox Blackmore, losing twice to the tough Guyanese and former Commonwealth lightweight champion, before becoming world champ.
“Claude’s world title was the culmination of a great era of professional boxing,” Forde said. ‘We had a lot of good, good, good boxers at that time. It was a good era for professional boxing in Trinidad and Tobago.”