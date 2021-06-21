Farinha fastest at Olympic trial

Shakeem McKay

PERSONAL BEST: Shakeem McKay wins the men’s 200 metres event at the first of two Olympic trial meets at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday. The Abilene Wildcats sprinter clocked a personal best 21.33 seconds to finish ahead of Stallions athlete Xaverri Williams (22.06), left, and Elijah Joseph (22.11), right, of Mounting Eagles.

@Caption:—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK 

Jonathan Farinha was the standout performer at the first of two Olympic trial meets, as a select group of home-based athletes enjoyed a rare opportunity to compete, yesterday.

Farinha was the class of the men’s 100 metres field at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, the 25-year-old sprinter stopping the clock at a season’s best 10.39 seconds.

With strict Covid-19 regulations in place, there were no spectators on hand to witness Farinha’s dominant run. He was unchallenged by his section two rivals, finishing well ahead of twin brother and Abilene Wildcats teammate, Nathan Farinha. Nathan got to the line in 10.56 to finish second, with third spot going to Concorde’s Omari Lewis (10.63).

Another Abilene sprinter, Ayodele Taffe was first in section one and third overall in a wind-assisted 10.61 seconds. Cyrus Charles of Point Fortin New Jets finished a distant second in 11-flat.

The Olympic Games men’s 100m entry standard is 10.05 seconds. Home-based sprinters will have a final opportunity to qualify on Sunday at the second trial meet, scheduled to start at 10am at the Crawford Stadium.

Teenager Leah Bertrand outsprinted her Simplex teammate Kamaria Durant to win the women’s 100m dash in a personal best 11.52 seconds. Durant clocked 11.90 to finish second, ahead of another teenager, Shaniqua Bascombe (11.97). While Bertrand did not approach the 11.15 Olympic standard, she was well inside the World U20 qualifying time of 11.85.

Durant and Bertrand switched places in the 200, Durant claiming the win in 24.45 seconds. Runner-up Bertrand got home in 24.51.

Shakeem McKay was also a World U20 qualifier. The Abilene sprinter recorded a runaway triumph in the men’s 200m, his personal best 21.33 seconds clocking earning him a huge cushion on second-placed Xaverri Williams (22.06) of Stallions.

Kirdell McIntosh topped the men’s 400m field, the unattached quartermiler completing his lap of the track in 49.12 seconds. And Cougars athlete Caliyah Wallace clocked 59.95 for victory in the women’s 400.

Windies slump to 158-run defeat

Windies slump to 158-run defeat

West Indies started the fourth morning of the second Test against South Africa full of hope that they could chase down their victory target of 324, but any chance of pulling off such an unlikely win disintegrated in the final 30 minutes before lunch. 

WI SORRY

WI SORRY

“We are very sorry”.

Those were the sentiments expressed by West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to the fans of West Indies cricket after the regional side slumped to a heavy 158-run defeat to South Africa yesterday, to lose the two-match Test series 2-0 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

Danes whip Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

Danes whip Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

After scoring a goal to help Denmark advance at the European Championship, Joakim Maehle walked straight to a TV camera and formed a “10” with his fingers. That was for Christian Eriksen.

Farinha fastest at Olympic trial

Farinha fastest at Olympic trial

Thompson wins in Florida

Thompson wins in Florida

Richard “Torpedo” Thompson secured victory in the men’s 100 metres final at The Show Down 2nd Edition meet in Florida, USA, on Saturday. The 2008 Olympic sprint relay gold medallist stopped the clock at 10.47 seconds.

Good start

Good start

Interim Trinidad and Tobago senior team head coach Angus Eve conducted his first training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday morning as he led 24 players into a residential training camp at the Home of Football in Couva. The camp will be in operation run until the team’s departure for the United States later this week for another camp.