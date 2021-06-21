Farinha fastest at Olympic trial

Jonathan Farinha was the standout performer at the first of two Olympic trial meets, as a select group of home-based athletes enjoyed a rare opportunity to compete, yesterday.
Farinha was the class of the men’s 100 metres field at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, the 25-year-old sprinter stopping the clock at a season’s best 10.39 seconds.
With strict Covid-19 regulations in place, there were no spectators on hand to witness Farinha’s dominant run. He was unchallenged by his section two rivals, finishing well ahead of twin brother and Abilene Wildcats teammate, Nathan Farinha. Nathan got to the line in 10.56 to finish second, with third spot going to Concorde’s Omari Lewis (10.63).
Another Abilene sprinter, Ayodele Taffe was first in section one and third overall in a wind-assisted 10.61 seconds. Cyrus Charles of Point Fortin New Jets finished a distant second in 11-flat.
The Olympic Games men’s 100m entry standard is 10.05 seconds. Home-based sprinters will have a final opportunity to qualify on Sunday at the second trial meet, scheduled to start at 10am at the Crawford Stadium.
Teenager Leah Bertrand outsprinted her Simplex teammate Kamaria Durant to win the women’s 100m dash in a personal best 11.52 seconds. Durant clocked 11.90 to finish second, ahead of another teenager, Shaniqua Bascombe (11.97). While Bertrand did not approach the 11.15 Olympic standard, she was well inside the World U20 qualifying time of 11.85.
Durant and Bertrand switched places in the 200, Durant claiming the win in 24.45 seconds. Runner-up Bertrand got home in 24.51.
Shakeem McKay was also a World U20 qualifier. The Abilene sprinter recorded a runaway triumph in the men’s 200m, his personal best 21.33 seconds clocking earning him a huge cushion on second-placed Xaverri Williams (22.06) of Stallions.
Kirdell McIntosh topped the men’s 400m field, the unattached quartermiler completing his lap of the track in 49.12 seconds. And Cougars athlete Caliyah Wallace clocked 59.95 for victory in the women’s 400.