Farinha twins 1-2 in New Jersey

The Farinha twins, Jonathan and Nathan finished one-two in the Men’s 100 metres final at the Elliott Denman NJ International Track and Field Meet in New Jersey, USA, last Saturday.
Jonathan grabbed gold in 10.46 seconds, while Nathan clocked 10.48 to pick up silver. Ghana’s Bryan Sosoo got to the line in 10.54 to finish third, behind the Trinidad and Tobago sprint twins.
In the qualifying round, Nathan finished second overall in 10.61 seconds, while Jonathan was fourth in a wind-aided 10.64. Another T&T sprinter, Andre Marcano was ninth fastest at 10.77 and did not progress to the eight-man final.
At the Southern Athletics League Division 1 meet in Eton, England, T&T’s Daniel Igbokwe struck gold in the Men’s triple jump with a 15.56 metres effort.
At the MVA HP#3 meet in California, USA, Tyra Gittens produced a wind-assisted 6.51m leap to finish fourth in the women’s long jump. The T&T athlete also had a legal 6.22 jump. Americans Monae Nichols and Rhesa Foster earned gold and silver, respectively, jumping 6.91 and a windy 6.71. France’s Marie-Jeanne Ourega bagged bronze with a windy 6.61 leap.
At the Adidas Outdoor Nationals high school meet in North Carolina, T&T’s Andrew Steele finished fourth in the Championship Boys long jump with a windy 7.05m effort.
Steele clocked a windy 10.70 seconds to finish seventh in the first of two 100m semi-final heats and 12th overall. The top eight sprinters qualified for the championship race. In the preliminary round, Steele was second in heat seven in a windy 10.72, progressing to the semis 12th fastest.