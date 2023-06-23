Farinha twins 1-2 in New Jersey

Kyle Greaux

FLASHBACK: Kyle Greaux, left, Jalen Purcell, and the Farinha twins, 

Jonathan and Nathan, following their third-place finish in the North American, Central American and

Caribbean (NACAC) Senior Track and Field

Championship men’s 4x100 metres relay, in Toronto, Canada, on August 12, 2018. The Trinidad and Tobago quartet got the baton around the track in 38.89 seconds. 

—Photo: KERMIT TAYLOR (BAHAMAS ATHLETICS)

The Farinha twins, Jonathan and Nathan finished one-two in the Men’s 100 metres final at the Elliott Denman NJ International Track and Field Meet in New Jersey, USA, last Saturday.

Jonathan grabbed gold in 10.46 seconds, while Nathan clocked 10.48 to pick up silver. Ghana’s Bryan Sosoo got to the line in 10.54 to finish third, behind the Trinidad and Tobago sprint twins.

In the qualifying round, Nathan finished second overall in 10.61 seconds, while Jonathan was fourth in a wind-aided 10.64. Another T&T sprinter, Andre Marcano was ninth fastest at 10.77 and did not progress to the eight-man final.

At the Southern Athletics League Division 1 meet in Eton, England, T&T’s Daniel Igbokwe struck gold in the Men’s triple jump with a 15.56 metres effort.

At the MVA HP#3 meet in California, USA, Tyra Gittens produced a wind-assisted 6.51m leap to finish fourth in the women’s long jump. The T&T athlete also had a legal 6.22 jump. Americans Monae Nichols and Rhesa Foster earned gold and silver, respectively, jumping 6.91 and a windy 6.71. France’s Marie-Jeanne Ourega bagged bronze with a windy 6.61 leap.

At the Adidas Outdoor Nationals high school meet in North Carolina, T&T’s Andrew Steele finished fourth in the Championship Boys long jump with a windy 7.05m effort.

Steele clocked a windy 10.70 seconds to finish seventh in the first of two 100m semi-final heats and 12th overall. The top eight sprinters qualified for the championship race. In the preliminary round, Steele was second in heat seven in a windy 10.72, progressing to the semis 12th fastest.

