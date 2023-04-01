FAST BOWLER SEARCH

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge will be looking to work with a select group of fast bowlers and batters over the next few months in the hope of broadening the pool of players who can step up to the regional level for the franchise.
The Red Force were without a few of their front-line quick bowlers during the first-class season, with Jayden Seales missing all five games, Anderson Phillip missing three and Terrance Hinds missing two due to injury.
Justin Manick was handed a first-class debut when Hinds was ruled out of the clash against the Guyana Harpy Eagles while Uthman Muhammad, Tion Webster and skipper Darren Bravo were all called on with the ball.
Meanwhile, the T&T top-order batters never really came good until the final innings of the season when the new opening pair of Vikash Mohan and debutant Kamil Pooran shared a 74-run opening stand against the Jamaica Scorpions.
“Kelvin Williams, David Williams and myself, we have been discussing the need to bring out a group of fast bowlers to work with,” Furlonge said following their nine-wicket victory over the Scorpions on Friday.
“We have identified about seven fast bowlers and we want to see if we can bring them out three days a week and see if they can stay at the National Cricket Centre and provide meals for them and let them come and work seven or eight hours for the day doing physicals and skill work and so on to help us develop our fast-bowling stock,” he explained.
“We would like to have something similar for the batsmen. We have some time now. The Super50 may be in November again and then some of guys go off to CPL, so we have that window there where we can bring in some of the guys and really see if we can put in some work with them and see how best we can reap the fruits of that next year,” Furlonge added.
After another sub-par first-class season which saw the Red Force finish with a record of two draws, two loses and one win, the Red Force coach said: “It is important to invest in players but we are talking about finance.
“We have 15 players under contract who are paid every month. We have an average of 30 to 35 fellas training but only 15 are paid and the other 20 come to train with no remuneration. We are asking fellas to come three or four days a week to train with no remuneration, so those persons really have to be dedicated,” he said.
“What you will find is fellas come for a week or two and then you don’t see them again. Cephas Cooper has been around the system and Joshua James has been invited to the system but he may come today but not tomorrow. Players need to be dedicated but I will try to present a sort of budget to the board to see how we could assist these guys, even if it is a little stipend every week,” Furlonge added.
Cooper is one of the leading batters for PowerGen Penal, having scored a century in the final round of the two-day/three-day league competition as well as six half-centuries in seven matches.
Meanwhile, medium pace all-rounder Joshua James scored back-to-back centuries for Clarke Road United in the last two matches of the season.
Asked if changes were being considered in terms of the distribution of central retainer contracts, Furlonge did not give a definitive answer.
“The players we have here, we will continue to work with them and we will see if any changes are necessary in terms of the contracted players but the players we have here right now, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster, they all did well at times in the tournament. The choice is not mine fully, so that we will have to see how that goes when the selectors meet coming to the end of May and June,” the Red Force coach noted.
“In club cricket, you don’t really have guys moving the ball and you have teams opening the bowling with spinners. When you come to the regional level, you meet four fast bowlers and all four are moving the ball all around the place. Yes, those guys—Cephas Cooper and Joshua James—did well but when Keagan Simmons and Jeremy Solozano went back into club cricket, they scored two hundreds, so you have to weigh it not only in terms of runs but in terms of the quality of opposition,” he continued.
“I still believe Solozano and Simmons are probably two of our best opening batsmen but we have some more skill work to do with them to get them up to the necessary standards,” Furlonge added.