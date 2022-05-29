FAST BUT 4th

Dylan Carter

IMPRESSIVE SWIM: Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter.

Top Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter just missed out on getting onto the medal podium when he finished fourth in the men’s 50-metre butterfly event on the second and final day of the Canet-en-Roussillon, France leg of the 2022 Mare Nostrum series, yesterday.

Having had the disappointment on Saturday of not qualifying for the “A” final of the 50m freestyle, Carter missed third spot by one-hundredth of a second in the 50m butterfly “A” final, yesterday.

In the final, Carter clocked 23.15 seconds—four hundredths of a second short of his personal best of 23.11—to just be edged out for third by Hungarian Szebastian Szabo (23.14). The race was won by Brazilian Nicholas Santos who dipped under 23 seconds—22.97. He was followed by Benjamin Proud of Great Britain in 23.11.

Carter would have had higher hopes for how he would do in the final after finishing as the fastest qualifier.

In the preliminaries, he clocked 23.57 to finish ahead of American Andrew Michael (23.62), Szabo (23.68), Ukraine’s Andrii Govorov (23.72), Proud (23.72), Santos (23.76) and Noe Ponti of Switzerland (23.94) who all made up the “A” final field. And although Carter turned up the speed in the final, so did Santos, Proud and Szabo.

On Saturday, Carter said he suffered “a minor slip at the blocks that cost me some time” in the 50m free heats in which he finished 13th in 22.69 seconds, a time only good enough to place him in the “B” final.

In the consolation race, the 25-year-old made amends, easily winning in 22.24 ahead of Hungary’s Szabo (22.43) and Brazil’s Santos (22.44).

“It is my second fastest time ever, so I am happy with it and I am really hoping to get down to 21 (seconds) really soon,” he noted.

Proud took the A final in 21.89, defeating Bruno Fratus (21.99), who won the event at the first two legs in Monaco and Barcelona. The Netherlands’ Jesse Putz splashed to third in 22.11.

