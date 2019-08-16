Fastest to Tobago

The fastest boats to Tobago will win the 2019 version of the Trinidad and Tobago Great Race. From 7 a.m., 25 boats, divided into six classes, will make the 104-mile dash from Williams Bay in Chaguaramas, to Store Bay, Tobago, at the end of which six Great Race winners will be declared. The monster engines boats of the 130 mph class, along with the 50mph Cruiser Class, 60mph, 70mph, 80mph and 95mph, will all be crowned champions.
This year’s race will be live streamed on both the Powerboat Association’s (TTPBA) Facebook and CNC3 Facebook page and will also be broadcast live through radio at VIBE CT 105.