Fatima beat Naps in SSCL Premiership

Zachary Siewah scored an unbeaten 90 and grabbed four wickets for Fatima College as they handed Naparima College their first defeat of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership season.

Naps, who won their first two matches of the season, batted first yesterday and were dismissed for 201.

Fatima replied with 172 for three, winning by seven wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after the overs were reduced due to rain.

Meanwhile, Chris Sadanan also had a good game yesterday for St Benedict’s College. He scored 115 while grabbing three wickets to help the La Romaine outfit to an easy 122-run win over St Mary’ College in another rain-affected match.

Andrew Rambaran also scored a century yesterday for Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College as they beat Shiva Boys’ Hindu College by 163 runs. And Presentation College (Sando) also maintained their perfect record this season, beating their Chaguanas namesake by four wickets.

Summarised Scores:

St Benedict’s College 157-6 (35 overs) (Chris Sadanan 115; Isaiah Greene 2/29, Yasir Deen 2/31, Jayden O’Brien 2/42) vs St Mary’s College 57 (16.4 overs) (Rajeev Jagroop 3/7, Chris Sadanan 3/15, Josh Telemaque 2/16) —St Benedict’s won by 122 runs (DLS method)

Presentation College Chaguanas 176 (45.3 overs) (Brandon Phillip 47, Luke Ali 39, Dillon Balkaran 24, Alexander Chase 21; Nicklye Jalim 3/18, Khaleem Mohammed 2/11, Brendon Boodoo 2/24, Jacen Agard 2/25) vs Presentation College San Fernando 180-6 (43 overs) (Ricardo Chase 34 n.o., Aadian Racha 30 n.o., Riyaad Mohammed 28, Christian Rampersad; 20, Ramone Sawh 3/29) —Pres Sando won by 4 wickets

Naparima College 201 (Kyle Ramdoo 40; Caiden Mack 3/37, Zachary Siewah 4/34) vs Fatima College 172-3 (Zachary Siewah 90 n.o., Isiah Fernandez 46) —Fatima won by 8 wickets (DLS)

Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College 265-7 (42 overs) (Andrew Rambaran 112, Rajeev Ramnath 75, Aaron Basant 34 no; Sachin Nandlal 5/67, Sajiv Ghuran 2/36) vs Shiva Boys’ Hindu College 102-8 (42 overs) (Justin Hamid 21; Aidan Lakhansingh 3/28) —Vishnu Boys won by 163 runs

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CHANGE YOUR PLAN

CHANGE YOUR PLAN

The membership of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association have another big decision to make on Saturday. It concerns whether or not to rescind the motion carried at the last Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 10, to hold presidential elections on March 18.

Fatima beat Naps in SSCL Premiership

Zachary Siewah scored an unbeaten 90 and grabbed four wickets for Fatima College as they handed Naparima College their first defeat of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership season.

Naps, who won their first two matches of the season, batted first yesterday and were dismissed for 201.

Crucial win for Cassie

LEON CASSIE won a crucial battle of former national junior stars when the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament served off Monday night at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Russell’s 16-ball blitz seals win for Victorians

Russell’s 16-ball blitz seals win for Victorians

An explosive 30 not out from Andre Russell catapulted Comilla Victorians to a crucial five-wicket win against Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League, yesterday.

Russell struck two fours and three sixes in his 16-ball blitzkrieg, and Victorians successfully chased a modest 122 for victory after they laboured early in their innings on a slow, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium pitch.

Red Force seek improved performance

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players showed a lot of fight to earn a draw against the Windward Islands Volcanoes last week.

However, coach David Furlonge wants them to build on that performance and push a little bit harder this week as they chase an outright win against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, in their second-round match of the West Indies Championship, bowling off today at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

East take on North East in Group A clash today

East take on North East in Group A clash today

First round Group A winners East and North East will clash in the second round of the Scotiabank NexGen Under-15 Tournament today as both teams look to secure their place in the tournament semi-finals.

East whipped Tobago by 243 runs in the opening round of matches last week with spinner Yasir Deen taking a beaver-trick to lead his team to victory.