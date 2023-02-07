Fatima beat Naps in SSCL Premiership

Zachary Siewah scored an unbeaten 90 and grabbed four wickets for Fatima College as they handed Naparima College their first defeat of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership season.
Naps, who won their first two matches of the season, batted first yesterday and were dismissed for 201.
Fatima replied with 172 for three, winning by seven wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after the overs were reduced due to rain.
Meanwhile, Chris Sadanan also had a good game yesterday for St Benedict’s College. He scored 115 while grabbing three wickets to help the La Romaine outfit to an easy 122-run win over St Mary’ College in another rain-affected match.
Andrew Rambaran also scored a century yesterday for Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College as they beat Shiva Boys’ Hindu College by 163 runs. And Presentation College (Sando) also maintained their perfect record this season, beating their Chaguanas namesake by four wickets.
Summarised Scores:
St Benedict’s College 157-6 (35 overs) (Chris Sadanan 115; Isaiah Greene 2/29, Yasir Deen 2/31, Jayden O’Brien 2/42) vs St Mary’s College 57 (16.4 overs) (Rajeev Jagroop 3/7, Chris Sadanan 3/15, Josh Telemaque 2/16) —St Benedict’s won by 122 runs (DLS method)
Presentation College Chaguanas 176 (45.3 overs) (Brandon Phillip 47, Luke Ali 39, Dillon Balkaran 24, Alexander Chase 21; Nicklye Jalim 3/18, Khaleem Mohammed 2/11, Brendon Boodoo 2/24, Jacen Agard 2/25) vs Presentation College San Fernando 180-6 (43 overs) (Ricardo Chase 34 n.o., Aadian Racha 30 n.o., Riyaad Mohammed 28, Christian Rampersad; 20, Ramone Sawh 3/29) —Pres Sando won by 4 wickets
Naparima College 201 (Kyle Ramdoo 40; Caiden Mack 3/37, Zachary Siewah 4/34) vs Fatima College 172-3 (Zachary Siewah 90 n.o., Isiah Fernandez 46) —Fatima won by 8 wickets (DLS)
Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College 265-7 (42 overs) (Andrew Rambaran 112, Rajeev Ramnath 75, Aaron Basant 34 no; Sachin Nandlal 5/67, Sajiv Ghuran 2/36) vs Shiva Boys’ Hindu College 102-8 (42 overs) (Justin Hamid 21; Aidan Lakhansingh 3/28) —Vishnu Boys won by 163 runs