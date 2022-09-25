The race for Premier Division playoff spots in the Secondary Schools Football League gets to the half-way stage this week with contrasting situations in groups A and B.
In Group A, just one point separates four teams ahead of fourth round matches this afternoon.
Fatima and St Benedict’s College are locked on seven points with the same goal difference. But just behind them are Speyside High School and St Anthony’s College on six points.
Today, Fatima, coached by former national player Huston Charles, travel to Pleasantville Secondary and will be confident of picking up another three points after filling the net against Carapichaima East Secondary in the previous round when they won 10-0.
Pleasantville have had a slow start to the season, having had just one completed match so far. Last Wednesday, their fixture against Naparima College had to be postponed at half time because of a waterlogged field caused by heavy afternoon rains. Naparima were leading 2-0 at the time.
“Naps,” the defending champions, have not had the smoothest of starts to the season and could have another tricky afternoon at their Lewis Street ground when third-placed Speyside come visiting. The Tobago school will be keen to rebound from their 3-0 defeat to St Benedict’s in round three.
St Benedict’s meanwhile, could have a tougher time obtaining full points today when they travel north to face fourth-placed St Anthony’s.
In the other match this afternoon, Carapichaima East and St Augustine Secondary will be keen to earn their first points of the season when they play at the Ato Boldon Stadium.
Both sides have suffered some heavy losses already in this campaign, and with two teams in each group being relegated, they will be keen to register a win today. St Augustine especially may fancy their chances given the fighting effort they put up in losing 3-2 to St Anthony’s last week.
Action in Group B will resume on Wednesday where San Juan North Secondary and Presentation College San Fernando have already separated themselves from the pack with five points between them and Queen’s Royal College and Chaguanas North Secondary in third and fourth respectively.
Both schools have 100 per cent records, with San Juan being the competition’s most prolific side thus far with 21 goals scored. Their captain Larry Noel has led the way, scoring in every game and notching 11 of those 21.
On Wednesday, the Bourg Mulatresse boys take on Trinity College East in Trincity, while second-placed Presentation Sando, more conservative in front of goal, entertain bottom side Moruga Secondary at Union Hall.
In the other matches, QRC visit Malick Secondary and Chaguanas North host East Mucurapo Secondary in Enterprise.
Today’s matches:
Group A
Pleasantville vs Fatima
(Manny Ramjohn Training Ground)
Naparima vs Speyside
(Lewis Street)
Carapichaima East vs St Augustine
(Ato Boldon)
St Anthony’s vs St Benedict’s
(St Anthony’s)
Wednesday’s matches:
Group B
Trinity East vs San Juan North
(Trinity East)
Chaguanas North vs East Mucurapo
(Africa Ground, Enterprise)
Malick vs QRC
(St Mary’s Ground)
Presentation Sando vs Moruga
(Union Hall)
Matches begin at 4 p.m.
