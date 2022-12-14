FATIMA COLLEGE have added the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) National Under-16 title to the National Under-14 crown which they won last month.
Having a great overall season, Fatima also contested the SSFL Senior Division final against St Benedict’s yesterday. Fatima also finished second to St Benedict’s in the Premier Division final, before defeating the same rivals for the boys’ National Coca Cola InterCol title. The only division Fatima did not contest was the Form One final. They lost out to North rivals CIC, who played Speyside High of Tobago at Calder Hall in Monday’s national final.
On Tuesday, Fatima dominated the National Under-16 final when defeating Tobago’s Scarborough Secondary (4-1). Levi Smith’s cross eluded goalkeeper Theo Bruce and ended in the back of the net for 1-0; Tom Deckle slid the ball in early in the second half from a ball played across the face of goal; and Smith got a second when his angled shot squeezed in at the near post, aided by a goalkeeper error. A fourth Fatima goal came when Scarborough defender Hassani Robley awkwardly redirected Michael Chavez goal-bound shot for the own-goal. Carl James (70th) got a consolation for Scarborough with a low shot from within the penalty area.
Fatima had shut out East Under-16 champions San Juan North 4-0 to win the Trinidad leg for the Under-16 crown, Fatima’s Jaheim Bailey voted the Most Valuable Player. At the semi-final stage, Fatima scored a 3-1 win over South champions Presentation College San Fernando, using several of the players, who also play with their senior team.