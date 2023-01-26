Fatima off to winning start in SSCL

Zachary Siewah gave Fatima College a perfect start to the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League season, slamming 98 and grabbing two wickets as the North Zone school whipped defending Premiership Division champions Shiva Boys’ Hindu College by 139 runs at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, yesterday.
Batting first in the season opener, Fatima posted 237 for five off 44 overs in a 50-over match in which the overs were reduced. Siewah lead the charge. He struck 11 fours and two sixes and faced 94 balls to keep the innings together after the North team lost both openers in the first ten overs.
Also making an impact with the bat was Niall Maingot who hit 41 off 61 balls.
In reply, Shiva Boys were dismissed for 98 with just three batters getting to double figures — Raoul Goolie 24, Brandon Sookhoo, 14 and Antonio Bachoo 12.
In other results in the top flight yesterday, St Benedict’s College defeated Hillview College by 38 runs; Naparima College beat St Mary’s College by 80 runs and Presentation College Chaguanas whipped Vishnu Boy’s Hindu College by 160 runs.
This is the league’s first season since the Covid-19 pandemic halted sports in March, 2020.
Summarised scores:
Premiership Division
Fatima College 237-5 (44 overs) (Zachary Siewah 98, Niall Maingot 41, Joshua Davis 27, Adrian Mahase 25 n.o.; Sachin Nandlal 3/36, Raoul Goolie 2/42) vs Shiva Boys’ Hindu College 98 (38.2 overs) (Raoul Goolie 24; Aditya Ramdeen 2/18, Joshua Davis 2/6, Zachary Siewah 2/20, Caiden Mack 2/29)
—Fatima won by 139 runs
St Benedict’s College 171 (50 overs) (Daryl Lalchan 30 n.o., Mickel Mentor 31, Jaydon John 22; Jonathan Durgadeen 2/30, Jordan Mohammed 2/15) vs Hillview College 133 (37.1 overs) (Ethan Ramsundar 41, Rajeev Ramgoolie 22; Chris Sadanan 3/15, Josh Telemaque 3/38)
—St Benedict’s won by 38 runs