Fatima College and Presentation College San Fernando will square off today for the top spot in the Premiership Division of the PowerGen Secondary School Cricket League at Union Hall in San Fernando.
Both schools are unbeaten so far after four matches but Pres San Fernando currently hold the top spot.
For Fatima, Zachary Siewah has been their trump card with bat and ball while for Pres Sando, Riyaad Mohammed has been in good form, hitting 113 in the previous round of matches last week.
Today’s SSCL fixtures:
Fatima College vs Pres San Fernando, Union Hall
Naparima College vs St Benedict’s College, San Fernando
Pres Chaguanas vs St Mary’s College, Munroe Road
Shiva Boys’ Hindu College vs Hillview College, Penal
(All matches bowl off at 9.30 a.m.)