IN-FORM: Presentation College San Fernando opening batter Riyaad Mohammed, right, pictured here with school principal Dexter Mitchell.

Fatima College and Presentation College San Fernando will square off today for the top spot in the Premiership Division of the PowerGen Secondary School Cricket League at Union Hall in San Fernando.

Both schools are unbeaten so far after four matches but Pres San Fernando currently hold the top spot.

For Fatima, Zachary Siewah has been their trump card with bat and ball while for Pres Sando, Riyaad Mohammed has been in good form, hitting 113 in the previous round of matches last week.

Today’s SSCL fixtures:

Fatima College vs Pres San Fernando, Union Hall

Naparima College vs St Benedict’s College, San Fernando

Pres Chaguanas vs St Mary’s College, Munroe Road

Shiva Boys’ Hindu College vs Hillview College, Penal

(All matches bowl off at 9.30 a.m.)

