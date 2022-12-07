FATIMA’S CROWN

Fatima College are the 2022 Coca Cola InterCol champions, having yesterday defeated St Benedict’s College 1-0 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.
Having failed in two previous tries at beating the Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division league champions St Benedict’s this season, Fatima got it right the third time yesterday to claim their fourth National InterCol win. Their opening encounter this season ended in a 1-1 stalemate, before St Benedict’s dominated 3-1 in the Big Four final.
Fatima did get a fortuitous match-winning goal yesterday, but also defended extremely well throughout the encounter.
For yesterday’s match, Hutson Charles, the Fatima College and former Trinidad and Tobago senior team head coach made changes, including inserting regular left-back Alijah Nunes at defensive midfield. It was one of several changes aimed at stopping St Benedict’s highly-vaunted transition game.
St Benedict’s never got going, leaving Fatima to enjoy the large share of possession. However, Fatima went ahead unexpectedly through Joshua Mason in the 12th minute, when St Benedict’s goalkeeper Ja-ir Buckmire was put under pressure by both defender Nesean Alexander’s inadequate back pass and the presence of the onrushing Fatima striker when attempting to clear. Buckmire saw the ball strike Mason and ricochet into the goal.
Given that the match was ultra-tactical, cagey and with few clear chances created, Mason’s goal gave Fatima the vital advantage, which they held all the way to the end. Mason, himself, lasted just a half hour before going off due to a medical issue.
Having led, Fatima got a chance to get a second in the first half but saw the ball turned wide at an empty back post.
‘Fatima defended well’
Meanwhile, Nicholas Bobcombe produced a powerful 32nd minute left footer that looked sure to be the St Benedict’s equaliser, only to be denied by a low save by Tristan Edwards, the Fatima College goalkeeper. Edwards had a couple of other solid, lead-preserving efforts and was also ably assisted by stellar work from his central defender Jaden Williams, who was named Man-of-the-Match.
St Benedict’s huffed in the final few minutes, but never quite got that decisive scoring opportunity, and having put all effort into getting forward they could have conceded at the back on at least three occasions. Substitute striker Chaves could have killed the match off in the 89th minute, but could only hit a tame shot at Buckmire.
For St Benedict’s it was the first loss of the season, leaving both teams with one defeat each, coming against each other; one national title each and a zonal InterCol crown as well.
“We did our homework and you can surely see what we did today,” stated winning coach Hutson Charles.
And despite failing to make a clean sweep, St Benedict’s head coach Randolph Boyce had no excuses.
“Fatima came out and played an excellent game,” he stated. “Fatima defended well and kudos to them.”