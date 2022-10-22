The 2022 Tigers Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) final will be an all-Group B affair on Wednesday featuring St Benedict’s College and Fatima College—teams that drew 1-1 in the opening match of the season.
Following Benedict’s high-scoring 5-3 semi-final win over Presentation College on Friday, yesterday’s second semi-final saw Fatima defend resolutely when winning their semi-final 1-0 and handing San Juan North Secondary a first defeat of the season. It was by no means easy.
“To win a championship, I told them to get there we have a lot of hurdles to cross and this is one of the hurdles to cross,” stated victorious Fatima College, head coach Hutson Charles in a TV interview.
The first half of yesterday’s semi was a sleeper for the most part, with the semi-finalists indistinguishable in almost every way—poor passes, bad shooting and bad decision-making. An erratic start, a yielding surface and nervous players did not make for good football. Passes went misdirected and chances were few.
Fatima had one good raid when striker Michael Chaves lost his markers up the left, but his cut-back failed to pick out on-rushing Aidan De Gannes and for San Juan, influential midfielder Lindell Sween had a couple of shots at the Fatima goal, but nothing to trouble goalkeeper Tristan Edwards.
Then, suddenly everyone awoke, with more action coming in the closing ten minutes of the first half than anything before. Whether cross or shot, Fatima left-back Alijah Nunes swung the ball across, just as San Juan goalkeeper Xavion Haynes lost his footing, and the ball crashed inside the far netting for 1-0 in the 41st minute. Neither his team-mates nor Fatima’s title-starved Fatima supporters cared whether Nunez’s effort was luck or brilliance, only that he had given them a lead.
Fatima had a second chance, a side-footed effort from Khiba Romany which keeper Haynes was alive to, but San Juan also started to feel it. With a minute to go in the first half, Sween let loose a rocket for long range, and except for flying acrobatics from goalkeeper Edwards, the boys from Bourg Mulatresse might have been level. Ironically, Edwards was only in goal after Fatima successfully appealed his controversial red card from referee Rashby McPhie in a previous match against St Anthony’s College. Named Man-of-the Match after a series of game-saving saves, goalkeeper Edwards felt vindicated by Fatima’s decision to appeal.
“I feel very proud,” stated Edwards. “Coming out of the red card, and getting Man-of-the-Match is incredible.”
Even with heroics by the Fatima goalkeeper, San Juan would have been level had there been VAR technology available, having had a goal disallowed early in the second half. Shackled for most of the first half, San Juan captain and prolific scorer Larry Noel finally got away and had the ball in the net in the 51st, when slipping a low shot through the legs of goalkeeper Edwards.
The timing of Noel’s run onto a through ball was “perfection itself”. The striker was definitely on-side, but the slow-bouncing ball sent to him was so slow in arriving, by the time assistant referee Nathalya Williams got into position, she saw the striker ahead of the defenders, and raised the flag signalling an off-side infringement. A legitimate goal was therefore disallowed.
San Juan poured on the pressure, pinning back Fatima, who only kept the lead through a double-save from goalkeeper Edwards, successively fending off shots from Jardell Mitchell and Sween. Fatima would not break and neither did San Juan head coach Jerry Moe at the end.
“Just because you lose, doesn’t mean you did everything wrong,” Moe declared. “We just have to take the positives from it and move onto the InterCol.”