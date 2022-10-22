West Indies were unceremoniously dumped from the T20 World Cup, yesterday, a crushing nine-wicket defeat to Ireland signalling yet another low for the beleaguered Caribbean side.

Entering the final must-win Group B qualifier with high hopes of reaching the Super 12s main draw, West Indies hardly troubled an audacious Irish side, gathering an inadequate 146 for five from their 20 overs and then watching as the target was overhauled with 15 balls to spare at Bellerive Oval.