Fatima, St Benedict’s open SSFL season

LAST SEASON’S two best teams St Benedict’s College and Fatima College will kick off the Premier Division of the 2023 Secondary School Football League when meeting in the annual pre-season exhibition today at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 4 p.m.
They only lost to each other through the entire 2022 season. Defending champions St Benedict’s defeated Fatima 3-1 to win the Premier Division title, but Fatima turned it around by defeating St Benedict’s 1-0 to capture the National Coca-Cola InterCol title.
Following today’s exhibition, official league match begins next Wednesday throughout the country.
UPCOMING 2023 SSFL MATCHES:
(Today)
Fatima College vs St Benedict’s College, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 4 p.m.
(Wednesday, September 13)
Malick Secondary vs QRC, CIC Ground, 3.30pm
Pleasantville vs St Mary’s College, TBA, 3.30pm
Fatima College vs St Anthony’s College, Fatima Ground, 3.30pm
Arima North vs Presentation (San F’do), Arima Velodrome, 3.30pm
San Juan North vs St Benedict’s College, Bourg Mulatresse, 3.30pm
Speyside High vs Bishop’s High, Speyside Rec Grd, 3.30pm
Naparima College vs Chaguanas North, Lewis Street, 3.30pm
Trinity East vs East Mucurapo, Trincity, 3.30pm.