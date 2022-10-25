Fatima, St Benedict’s square off

For one, the drought ends today, when Fatima College clash with St Benedict’s College in the Big 4 final of the 2022 Tigers Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, from 3.30 p.m.
It had been long between drinks for both Fatima and St Benedict’s. The finalists both have a rich history in schools football, but neither has tasted success in the past two decades. For both, 2022 has been a renaissance of past glories and today each carries the hopes of half of the country, reminiscent of the bygone days of the fierce North versus South football rivalries.
The finalists go into today’s match with equal expectation and the same identical record, both unbeaten with seven wins and one draw. St Benedict’s won Group A of the SSFL’s Premier Division on 19 points. Fatima also tallied 19 points but ended second, courtesy goal-difference, having scored a goal less and conceded one more. It’s that tight.
Both teams met and played out a 1-1 draw in the opening round of the season and have been unbeaten ever since.
Coached by Hutson Charles — the former T&T men’s national coach — Fatima have since then beaten dethroned champions Naparima College 2-1, Carapichaima East Secondary (10-0), Pleasantville Secondary (5-0), Speyside High School (8-0), St Augustine Secondary (4-0) and St Anthony’s College (3-2), before edging previously unbeaten Group B winners, San Juan North Secondary, 1-0 in the semi-finals, last Saturday.
Charles indicated that the aim at the start of the season was to win a championship. He has let nothing out of the bag, except to say that Fatima College will be well prepared. “We have a plan for St Benedict’s,” Charles stated. “Tough team, well-coached team, and we will do our homework and prepare for them.”
Coached by Randolph Boyce, the “La Romaine Lions” wins came over Naparima College (1-0), Caraparichaima East (8-0), Pleasantville (4-1), Speyside (3-0), St Augustine (14-1) and St Anthony’s (3-0), prior to beating previously unbeaten Group B runners-up Presentation College (Sando) 5-3 in their first Big 4 semi-final, played last Friday at today’s venue.
Boyce’s only concern following his team’s win over their southern rivals was conceding three second-half goals after leading 5-0. He expects there will be no such complacency in today’s final. “They bringing a good game,” Boyce said, expecting their opponents to prove a tough nut, but confident his boys will rise to the occasion.
Venue: Ato Boldon Stadium @ 3.30 p.m.
Admission:
Adults $40;
pupils in
uniform $20