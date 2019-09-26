FATT Futsal coaching course a success

Candidates, organisers and FIFA officials have described the recently-concluded FIFA Futsal Coaching Course and Grassroots Festival, an event hosted by the Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT), as a resounding success.
The highly-anticipated event was run off from September 9-13 at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena at Saith Park, Chaguanas. The five-day certification course was facilitated by Graeme Dell, a UK-born FIFA Futsal Development Consultant and Ambassador, and ably assisted by former national team player and St Anthony’s College standout Brent Rahim, now a FIFA Futsal and Beach Soccer Development Manager.