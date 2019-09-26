Graeme Dell

ALL FOR FUTSAL: Backed by the participants, FIFA Futsal Development Consultant Graeme Dell, left, and FIFA Futsal and Beach Soccer Development Manager Brent Rahim flank a female participant while holding the FIFA flag at the end of the recent Futsal coaching course at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Chaguanas.

Candidates, organisers and FIFA officials have described the recently-concluded FIFA Futsal Coaching Course and Grassroots Festival, an event hosted by the Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT), as a resounding success.

The highly-anticipated event was run off from September 9-13 at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena at Saith Park, Chaguanas. The five-day certification course was facilitated by Graeme Dell, a UK-born FIFA Futsal Development Consultant and Ambassador, and ably assisted by former national team player and St Anthony’s College standout Brent Rahim, now a FIFA Futsal and Beach Soccer Development Manager.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wright chases history

Wright chases history

Andwuelle Wright will become only the second athlete from Trinidad and Tobago to compete in an IAAF World Championship men’s long jump competition when he leaps into action at Khalifa International Stadium here in Doha, Qatar, today.

Bars, bikes and speed

The inaugural Brooklyn Bar and Vibes International Cycling Classic rolls off Sunday at 3 p.m. at the intersection of the two popular Woodbrook liming spots, Brooklyn Bar and Cookkin Vibez.

Nabbie edges Cassie in ‘Solo’

LEON CASSIE was eliminated at the first hurdle when the Solo Badminton Tournament served off Wednesday night at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

FATT Futsal coaching course a success

FATT Futsal coaching course a success

Candidates, organisers and FIFA officials have described the recently-concluded FIFA Futsal Coaching Course and Grassroots Festival, an event hosted by the Futsal Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT), as a resounding success.