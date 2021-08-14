FC Dallas have loaned Dante Sealy to PSV Eindhoven in the first-division Dutch league for the remainder of the 2021 season until June 2023 with an option to buy. FC Dallas also extended Sealy’s contract through the 2024 season with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
The son of former FC Dallas forward and Trinidad and Tobago international Scott Sealy, Dante joined the FC Dallas Academy at the age of eight when his father, a former St Mary’s College striker, signed with FC Dallas in March 2012. Born in Chaguanas, the senior Sealy represented Trinidad and Tobago 21 times between 2004 and 2012.
Sealy (D) has been called up to represent the U.S. youth national team at different levels, including the Under-17 national team in 2017. Most recently, he was part of the United States Under-16 team for the 2019 Nike international friendlies.
The 18-year-old holds dual eligibility for both the US and Trinidad and Tobago federations. Sealy, 18, signed as the 25th home-grown player on February 26, 2019 and scored his first MLS goal earlier this season in the 4-1 win against the Portland Timbers on May 1 at Toyota Stadium. Sealy joined FC Bayern Munich on a ten-day training stint in January 2021 along with five other home-growns as part of the Elite Player Development Partnership that was formed between the clubs in 2018.