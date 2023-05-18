West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales is feeling good and is happy about the progress he has made in his recovery from knee surgery.
The right-arm fast-bowler is also excited to get back to competitive action which could be as soon as the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival, bowling off today or the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast which bowls off on June 9.
However, while he is keen to jump back into the game after being on the side-lines for the last four months, the 21-year-old Seales said he isn’t going to do anything that will jeopardise the progress he has made.
“About my recovery, I am very pleased about it,” said Seales yesterday.
“I’ve seen a lot of progress from where I was to where I am now. Bowling-wise I feel a lot better than I was feeling last week. I am running in from my full run-up now, so that is obviously one step closer to being in the game,” he added.
Seales injured his knee during the West Indies tour of Australia late last year and had to undergo surgery in December, putting the former Under-19 speedster out of commission for at least four months.
He returned to light training with the T&T Red Force during the final leg of the West Indies Championship at the end of March.
“I am just very pleased with how everything is going. My body is feeling good and it is just to keep doing the right things and get myself ready for any competitive cricket coming up,” said Seales.
And while the anticipation of returning to competition has been building up over the last few months, Seales said he will not rush his return.
“Yes, I am very excited about getting back onto the field in a competitive game. The only thing is that we are not 100 per cent sure if I will play in the T20 Festival just yet,” he cautioned.
“We don’t want to rush back as yet because it might still be a week before I should really play a game. If things go well, I may play but it is not guaranteed,” he explained.
“The excitement to get back onto the field has been there for the longest while. The anticipation is there but I’ve been out since December, so I don’t think two more weeks will kill me because I’ve been waiting for so long,” Seales added.
“Now, it’s just to continue training until the time comes to play. I am very excited but at the same time not rushing anything. I just want to make sure I get everything right; fix everything I’m supposed to and then when the time is right, I will be back on the field,” he said.
Even if he does not play in the nine-day T20 Festival, which concludes next Saturday, Seales is confident he will be able to take the field for the Parakeet Buccaneers in the T10 Blast next month, which will give him a few more weeks to ensure he is ready to play.