Feeling their pain

What do you say about a performance like that…something that hasn’t been said already? At least England had a second innings to rescue themselves after being routed for 67 in the first innings of the latest Ashes Test at Headingley, and they did so astonishingly courtesy of a memorable unbeaten hundred by Ben Stokes – and a few outrageous strokes of luck – in a record last-wicket partnership with Jack Leach to square the series with two matches to play.
There is no second innings but a second and final Test now for the West Indies. Of course after being routed for 100 (it would have been even more embarrassing but for the late hitting by Kemar Roach and Miguel Cummins which doubled the score from 50 for nine) and losing the first Test in Antigua by the comprehensive margin of 318 runs with a day to spare, the immediate reaction will be that there is no way they can come back from this.