Feelings like ours

Not without some justification, West Indies cricketers have been on the end of negative press since the T20 World Cup in October.
Captain of that team Kieron Pollard has had his position as leader called into question after the Windies, the defending champions, won only one match out of five.
Lead selector Roger Harper and his assistant, Miles Bascombe, are being replaced.
Meanwhile, the techniques and temperaments of the players in Kraigg Brathwaite’s Test side were put under the microscope yet again after they were swept 2-0 in Sri Lanka.
Perhaps more than has been the case in the last year or two, the negativity surrounding the performance and prospects of the West Indies men’s teams has been great.
Winning cricket matches has been the hardest thing for the “Men in Maroon” since the T20 side’s disastrous World Cup campaign. WI have not won a match in any of the two series played since then. And for a public saturated with licks for two and a half decades now, the latest round of beatings will not have made the international cricketers the most popular people in the Caribbean. To put it mildly, their stocks are not the highest right now.
Whether they check the newspaper websites themselves, hear through the grapevine or read the comments on social media, the red and white ball players cannot be having a jolly old time in this holiday season.
A fellow couldn’t be positive with Covid-19 like Roston Chase or Kyle Mayers or Sheldon Cottrell in Pakistan, cooped up in a hotel room, unsure of when you would be free to leave quarantine and how soon you will be able to get back with your family and be in the best of moods.
And it must rankle when players hear or read the kind of vitriol that comes their way when they don’t do well.
Over the years, though, I’ve come to appreciate that the sportsman and the spectator live in different worlds. And how an athlete might view his situation and status might be very different from the way he is seen by John and Jean Spectator. Sometimes I wonder if Caribbean cricketers live in a bubble of delusion, one that is out of sync with the reality of how they are actually doing.
But the purpose today is not player-bashing.
I go back to the final match of the T20 series against Pakistan last week Thursday. The One-Day series was about to be postponed after five more positive cases were discovered in the Windies camp, including Shai Hope, who was to stand in as captain for those matches for Kieron Pollard.
Nicholas Pooran, deputising for the hamstrung “Polly” for the T20 matches, makes his best score in the format for the Windies—64—as his team passes 200.
West Indies still lose because of the clinical expertise of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam at the top of the Pakistan batting order. But that performance was put in sharper context when Pooran later revealed that the WI players had spent a sleepless night and had “argued” about whether they should go ahead and complete the series.
“We were making an extra effort to come out here,” he said.
Think of the uneasiness and stress that would have accompanied the events Pooran briefly describes. Thoughts of match strategy would not have been the focus of much of the discussions between the night of the day the five members were confirmed as positive and the time it was decided to actually play the third T20. The players could have been excused for taking the field with divided hearts and minds.
But had Pooran not revealed what he did, the viewer would have been none the wiser because of the positive way the players went about their business, at least when they batted.
Those WI players showed commitment and courage. In that instance, they were selfless, not selfish.
Let that not be forgotten because the players’ response to those trying circumstances demonstrates that they do care about playing for the West Indies. Often, this generation has been labelled as “lacking pride”, etc, etc. It is easy to confuse poor performance with a lack of desire and effort.
For the most part, though, the problem is not that the Windies players do not want to do well for their fans, or that they are not trying what they believe to be their best. Their drawbacks lie elsewhere.
So as you think about 2022 and what you might expect from the youngsters at the Under-19 World Cup or from the big teams when England visit and when the One-Day team goes back to Pakistan to play the postponed series, remember that decision by the T20 men to play on.
And as you do that, keep in mind that players are people, too. People with feelings like ours.
—garth.wattley@trinidadexpress.com