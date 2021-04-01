Females win two ‘Graded’ titles

Charlotte Knaggs

DIVISION B

WINNER: Charlotte Knaggs

FEMALES captured two of the three main titles in the Cookkin Vibez & Carib Graded Squash Tournament last Saturday at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Charlotte Knaggs lifted the Division B trophy and Sigourney Williams was crowned C class champion in the first local tournament in sport in 13 months.

There are no females in Division A in the country and Paul Jerome De Verteuil defeated 14-year-old Seth Thong 17-15, 15-13, 9-11, 11-4 for the spotlight crown.

After taking down fellow national player Marie Claire Barcant 11-7,11-8, 11-13, 11-5 in the semi-finals, Knaggs, Knaggs, a four-time Caribbean junior and two-time national champion, edged Stokeley Smart 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 4-11, 11-9 for her gold medal.

Barcant, a winner of three medals in Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) in the last decade, secured the bronze with a 11-4, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 triumph over David Merry, who was earlier whipped 11-3, 11-7, 11-5 by Smart in the semis.

Chloe Walcott was also in the Division B draw, but the 2019 national Under-17 and 19 champ was beaten 11-7, 11-5, 11-2 in the quarter-finals by silver-medallist Smart.

And Godfrey Wei crushed Joel Augustine 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 for the plate (the event for first-round losers) title.

Williams, the 2019 national Under-15 champ, defeated Kamu Laird 11-8, 5-11, 11-5, 11-5 for the C-class crown, after nosing out Kyle Mowser 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9 in the semis.

Mowser was then involved in another five-set marathon and came out on top this time, 11-8, 6-11, 11-3, 10-12, 11-4 over Cathy Martin for the bronze medal.

Martin, a former Trinidad and Tobago Squash Association president, had gone down 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to Laird in the semis after getting the better of Thong’s youngster sister Josie, an Under-11 bronze medallist in Junior CASA two years ago.

De Verteuil earned his second A division title in a row as he had captured the main trophy in a similar Graded event in February last year, about a month before the sport was shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI hunt series win

WI hunt series win

The West Indies will be on the hunt for ten Sri Lankan wickets today as they press for victory on the final day of the second Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

With the first Test ending in a tame draw at the same venue at North Sound last week, a win for either team today will clinch the series; however the hosts will be closer to pulling it off after setting Sri Lanka 377 to win on the final day.

Sanasie withdraws, Skerritt set to stay

Incumbent Cricket West Indies president, Ricky Skerritt, appears set to be returned unopposed at elections later this month after the under-fire pair of Anand Sanasie, and running mate Calvin Hope, announced Thursday they were withdrawing their challenge.

Harricharan stuns Dookie

BRIANNA HARRICHARAN produced the upset of the week to steal the spotlight from Ella Carrington and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph on the penultimate day of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Females win two ‘Graded’ titles

Females win two ‘Graded’ titles

FEMALES captured two of the three main titles in the Cookkin Vibez & Carib Graded Squash Tournament last Saturday at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

ADVANTAGE WI

ADVANTAGE WI

THE WEST INDIES are in the ascendancy going into the fourth day’s play in the second Test at…

Latapy: Target me

Latapy: Target me

Head Coach of the Bajan Tridents, Russell “The Little Magician” Latapy says he will take all…