Females win two ‘Graded’ titles

FEMALES captured two of the three main titles in the Cookkin Vibez & Carib Graded Squash Tournament last Saturday at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Charlotte Knaggs lifted the Division B trophy and Sigourney Williams was crowned C class champion in the first local tournament in sport in 13 months.
There are no females in Division A in the country and Paul Jerome De Verteuil defeated 14-year-old Seth Thong 17-15, 15-13, 9-11, 11-4 for the spotlight crown.
After taking down fellow national player Marie Claire Barcant 11-7,11-8, 11-13, 11-5 in the semi-finals, Knaggs, Knaggs, a four-time Caribbean junior and two-time national champion, edged Stokeley Smart 11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 4-11, 11-9 for her gold medal.
Barcant, a winner of three medals in Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) in the last decade, secured the bronze with a 11-4, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 triumph over David Merry, who was earlier whipped 11-3, 11-7, 11-5 by Smart in the semis.
Chloe Walcott was also in the Division B draw, but the 2019 national Under-17 and 19 champ was beaten 11-7, 11-5, 11-2 in the quarter-finals by silver-medallist Smart.
And Godfrey Wei crushed Joel Augustine 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 for the plate (the event for first-round losers) title.
Williams, the 2019 national Under-15 champ, defeated Kamu Laird 11-8, 5-11, 11-5, 11-5 for the C-class crown, after nosing out Kyle Mowser 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9 in the semis.
Mowser was then involved in another five-set marathon and came out on top this time, 11-8, 6-11, 11-3, 10-12, 11-4 over Cathy Martin for the bronze medal.
Martin, a former Trinidad and Tobago Squash Association president, had gone down 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 to Laird in the semis after getting the better of Thong’s youngster sister Josie, an Under-11 bronze medallist in Junior CASA two years ago.
De Verteuil earned his second A division title in a row as he had captured the main trophy in a similar Graded event in February last year, about a month before the sport was shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.