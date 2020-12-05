Trinidad and Tobago will have an opening match against neighbours Guyana after Concacaf confirmed the schedule for the regional qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.
On paper, the opening round draw would seem ideal, with the Soca Warriors playing possibly their two strongest Group F matches against the Guyanese and St Kitts & Nevis at home, while having to go away to Bahamas and Puerto Rico.
Immediately, men’s senior coach Terry Fenwick recognised the importance of beginning the series at home. T&T and Guyana last played to a 1-1 draw at the Concacaf Gold Cup, despite the Warriors dominating and missing several good chances when coached by former national coach Dennis Lawrence.
“Being at home in the opening game is good and we will prepare as best as possible for this first game against Guyana which we know has a bit of history with Trinidad and Tobago and will certainly be no pushovers,” Fenwick said. “Matter of fact, no team will be a walkover in these qualifiers.”
T&T host Guyana on March 25, 2021, before meeting Puerto Rico on March 28. In June, the series continues with T&T traveling to Bahamas on June 5 before hosting St Kitts & Nevis on June 8. Should T&T top the group, they will advance to a two-leg playoff against the winners of Group A which contains El Salvador, for a spot in the eight-team final round of Concacaf qualifying.
Fenwick found the schedule both timely and informative.
“It’s a bit of important information for us at this stage as it relates to the schedule of the World Cup qualifiers. We knew the teams before but now we know exactly what we’re going to face,” stated Fenwick, who now hopes that everything will be put in place to facilitate a successful qualifying series.
“With this schedule before us now, it tells you how important it was for us to have gotten the suspension lifted and having the normalisation committee in charge of our football. I know for a fact that chairman Robert Hadad and the rest of the normalisation committee are at work and are putting things together for us to be able to breathe a bit easier and for all the right conditions to be in place for our teams. I’m grateful that we’d been able to restart training last month and now we can look forward to executing our plans ahead of March,” Fenwick said.