Durham City AFC have announced that former Trinidad and Tobago head coach Terry Fenwick has joined their “Celebrity Citizens” initiative, which is a part of their strategy to re-engage with community sectors across the Durham County region.

Fenwick won Trinidad and Tobago Pro League titles with San Juan Jabloteh and Central Fc before serving as T&T men’s national team head-coach from January 2020-June 2021, but was relieved of his duties after an unsuccessful Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign which saw the Soca Warriors exit at the first round.

“I am pleased to announce that local lad Terry Fenwick has agreed to join our team of Celebrity Citizens,” said club chairman Chris Tanner. “Terry was born in Seaham and recently told me he watched plenty of Durham City games as a boy.”

Fenwick was born in Seaham in 1959, and went on to make 455 appearances in the Football League for Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Swindon Town. He also made 20 appearances for England from 1984 to 1988, and represented the country at the 1986 FIFA World Cup. He also embarked on a managerial career, with his most recent appointment being national team coach of Trinidad and Tobago, where he has lived for over 20 years.

“I’m honoured and proud to be asked to be a part of this initiative by Durham City. I know the club is working hard to re-establish themselves after some hard times, and I hope my input and relationship with club management will help The Citizens achieve,” said Fenwick from his home in Trinidad. “They’ve already booked me in to visit St. Cuthbert’s Hospice on my next trip home, and I look forward to that,” Fenwick added.

The Celebrity Citizens initiative is designed to link the club with notable people of Durham County past and present. Durham City AFC know that community engagement is an area where they must improve, and this is the first of many planned announcements of “new signings”.

DOUBLE DELIGHT

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and deputy Jermaine Blackwood both carved out valiant hundreds as West Indies left their mark on day three of the second Test with an exceptional batting effort yesterday.

The 29-year-old Brathwaite crafted an unbeaten 109 -- his tenth Test hundred -- while the 30-year-Blackwood unfurled an equally outstanding 102 -- his third Test century -- as West Indies marched to the close on 288 for four, in reply to England’s massive first innings of 507 for nine declared.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored a superb 77 as Bangladesh claimed their first victory in South Africa with a 38-run win in the first one-day international at Centurion, yesterday.

The visitors amassed 314-7 from their 50 overs after being sent in to bat and South Africa could only manage 276 all out in 48.5 overs as they slipped to a comprehensive defeat.

West Indies women’s flair for the dramatic continued yesterday when they edged Bangladesh women by four runs in a last-over thriller to win their third game of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Defending a meagre 140 for nine after Shemaine Campbelle’s unbeaten 53 rescued them from a complete implosion at Bay Oval, West Indies restricted the Asian side to 136 all out with three balls to spare, to halt a slide of two successive defeats.

Jereem hunts World Indoors medal

Jereem “The Dream” Richards will challenge for a spot on the podium at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, today.

Another Trinidad and Tobago track star, Michelle-Lee Ahye finished seventh in the women’s 60 metres final, yesterday. Ahye got to the line in a season’s best 7.11 seconds.

Central Sports tackle Preysal in Sunday League

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League 50-overs competition continues this weekend with unbeaten Central Sports and Preysal Sports set to meet at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal today, from 10 a.m.

Preysal whipped Clarke Road United by nine wickets in a low-scoring match at the same venue last Sunday while Central Sports overcame Alescon Comets by eight wickets in another low-scoring encounter at Pierre Road.

Victoria Utd Sports seal one-year sponsorship deal

Top-tier local cricket club Victoria United Sports Club of Barrackpore has inked a one-year sponsorship deal with Profilbau Trading Limited for the ongoing domestic cricket season which bowled off last week.