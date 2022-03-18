Durham City AFC have announced that former Trinidad and Tobago head coach Terry Fenwick has joined their “Celebrity Citizens” initiative, which is a part of their strategy to re-engage with community sectors across the Durham County region.
Fenwick won Trinidad and Tobago Pro League titles with San Juan Jabloteh and Central Fc before serving as T&T men’s national team head-coach from January 2020-June 2021, but was relieved of his duties after an unsuccessful Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign which saw the Soca Warriors exit at the first round.
“I am pleased to announce that local lad Terry Fenwick has agreed to join our team of Celebrity Citizens,” said club chairman Chris Tanner. “Terry was born in Seaham and recently told me he watched plenty of Durham City games as a boy.”
Fenwick was born in Seaham in 1959, and went on to make 455 appearances in the Football League for Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Swindon Town. He also made 20 appearances for England from 1984 to 1988, and represented the country at the 1986 FIFA World Cup. He also embarked on a managerial career, with his most recent appointment being national team coach of Trinidad and Tobago, where he has lived for over 20 years.
“I’m honoured and proud to be asked to be a part of this initiative by Durham City. I know the club is working hard to re-establish themselves after some hard times, and I hope my input and relationship with club management will help The Citizens achieve,” said Fenwick from his home in Trinidad. “They’ve already booked me in to visit St. Cuthbert’s Hospice on my next trip home, and I look forward to that,” Fenwick added.
The Celebrity Citizens initiative is designed to link the club with notable people of Durham County past and present. Durham City AFC know that community engagement is an area where they must improve, and this is the first of many planned announcements of “new signings”.
Courtesy dcafc.co.uk