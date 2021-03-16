Fenwick to reveal squad today

MEN’S FOOTBALL national coach Terry Fenwick will today name his squad for next Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Guyana after which the local contingent will head to the Home of Football (HoF) for a short quarantine.
Players in Trinidad and Tobago will depart tomorrow for the Dominican Republic match venue and will be joined there by the overseas-based contingent.
T&T open qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, next Thursday, against Guyana, kicking off from 7 p.m. at Estadio Panamericano in the capital Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic, before flying to Puerto Rico for a similar qualifier against Bahamas three days later, also with a 7 p.m. kick-off, at the Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez.
On Monday, the team played its final local warm-up. Soldier Brent Sam scored the lone goal as the Soca Warriors scored a 1-0 win over Pro League champions Defence Force at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, having also defeated Police FC 4-1 last Friday.
In that match, the aforementioned Sam, USA-based midfielder Duane Muckette and industrious San Juan Jabloteh striker Sean Bonval --Who netted a barce -- account for the goals. Meanwhile, Raheim Jawahir scored for the lawmen.
One of the players hoping to make Fenwick’s final squad is Justin Sadoo, the 23-year-old former Naparima College and Point Fortin Civic midfielder. Sadoo was among the shining lights for the resurgent Civic Centre -- finishing third when local Pro League football was last played in March 2020. And he is confident the T&T team has what it takes to beat both Guyana and Bahamas.
“I think we just have to follow what the coach says, and keep the togetherness, and I think we will pull through,” Sadoo said. “Victory first and foremost, and a good performance. I think if we take what the coach has told us onto the field, that will get us the victory.”
Sadoo believes it was beneficial to have trained alongside several players who play their trade abroad, among them Kevin Molino, Joevin Jones, Alvin Jones, Dwayne Muckette, Neveal Hackshaw, along with others with previous overseas experience.
He is also particularly pleased by the togetherness exhibited among players in the squad. “It’s been amazing. It’s been an honour just to share the field with some of these players,” Sadoo intimated, adding, “This is the longest spell I have had with the national team. I know things have not been the best, but for me, it is always an honour and always a privilege to play.”