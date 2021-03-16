Fenwick to reveal squad today

Justin Sadoo

HOPEFUL OF MAKING THE CUT: Justin Sadoo

MEN’S FOOTBALL national coach Terry Fenwick will today name his squad for next Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Guyana after which the local contingent will head to the Home of Football (HoF) for a short quarantine.

Players in Trinidad and Tobago will depart tomorrow for the Dominican Republic match venue and will be joined there by the overseas-based contingent.

T&T open qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, next Thursday, against Guyana, kicking off from 7 p.m. at Estadio Panamericano in the capital Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic, before flying to Puerto Rico for a similar qualifier against Bahamas three days later, also with a 7 p.m. kick-off, at the Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez.

On Monday, the team played its final local warm-up. Soldier Brent Sam scored the lone goal as the Soca Warriors scored a 1-0 win over Pro League champions Defence Force at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, having also defeated Police FC 4-1 last Friday.

In that match, the aforementioned Sam, USA-based midfielder Duane Muckette and industrious San Juan Jabloteh striker Sean Bonval --Who netted a barce -- account for the goals. Meanwhile, Raheim Jawahir scored for the lawmen.

One of the players hoping to make Fenwick’s final squad is Justin Sadoo, the 23-year-old former Naparima College and Point Fortin Civic midfielder. Sadoo was among the shining lights for the resurgent Civic Centre -- finishing third when local Pro League football was last played in March 2020. And he is confident the T&T team has what it takes to beat both Guyana and Bahamas.

“I think we just have to follow what the coach says, and keep the togetherness, and I think we will pull through,” Sadoo said. “Victory first and foremost, and a good performance. I think if we take what the coach has told us onto the field, that will get us the victory.”

Sadoo believes it was beneficial to have trained alongside several players who play their trade abroad, among them Kevin Molino, Joevin Jones, Alvin Jones, Dwayne Muckette, Neveal Hackshaw, along with others with previous overseas experience.

He is also particularly pleased by the togetherness exhibited among players in the squad. “It’s been amazing. It’s been an honour just to share the field with some of these players,” Sadoo intimated, adding, “This is the longest spell I have had with the national team. I know things have not been the best, but for me, it is always an honour and always a privilege to play.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ST CLAIR CLAIMS ‘FIVE-FOR’

ST CLAIR CLAIMS ‘FIVE-FOR’

Left-arm medium pacer Daniel St Clair put his name up for consideration for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force four-day team after snatching five wickets for 44 runs on the first day of a four-day trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Fenwick to reveal squad today

Fenwick to reveal squad today

MEN’S FOOTBALL national coach Terry Fenwick will today name his squad for next Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Guyana after which the local contingent will head to the Home of Football (HoF) for a short quarantine.

Players in Trinidad and Tobago will depart tomorrow for the Dominican Republic match venue and will be joined there by the overseas-based contingent.

Smith, Deonarine star for West Indies Legends

Smith, Deonarine star for West Indies Legends

Dwayne Smith and Narsingh Deonarine struck entertaining centuries but it was the effusive Tino Best who scrambled a single off the last ball of the contest to earn West Indies Legends a dramatic five-wicket victory over England Legends and a place in the semi-finals of the Road Safety World Series, yesterday.

Tennis to resume at Tacarigua

THE sport of tennis will return to the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, at the end of the month after an absence of more than a year with the Catch National Junior Championships.

The Government has been using the home of badminton, table tennis and tennis as a step-down facility for Coronavirus (Covid-19) patients since the pandemic started forcing shutdowns almost exactly a year ago.

Chris Richards Sr to defend T&T Open title

Chris Richards Sr to defend T&T Open title

CHRIS RICHARDS SENIOR will defend his professional crown when the 113th edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Open Golf Championship tees off from tomorrow at the St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka.

Richards Sr. claimed that title in 2019 but was unable to defend his crown last year when the Covid-19 pandemic forced that edition to be cancelled.

+2
POSITIVE IMPACT

POSITIVE IMPACT

West Indies middle order batsman Darren Bravo is embracing his role as senior player in the …