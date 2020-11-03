Fenwick writes Young

Terry Fenwick

National men's football team coach, Terry Fenwick.

Senior men’s football national coach Terry Fenwick has written National Security Minister Stuart Young seeking a November restart to his programme, which will culminate in a mid-November inter-island match between Trinidad and Tobago.

Fenwick is concerned about inactivity in local football and his national team due to restrictions placed on contact sports, due to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in late August through last month.

Installed in January, Fenwick, a former England defender, has not had a competitive match with the national team and he is concerned about his team’s inactivity given that 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2022 World Cup qualifying begins next year.

“We would like to play a Tobago vs Trinidad game in mid-November (12th-17th). Great for both Islands and extremely positive. On the heels of that, we would also like to have a game against neighbours Grenada, 28th-29th of November, to get back on track,” informed Fenwick.

He further stated, “I reach out to you Minister Young, for your consideration for the Trinidad & Tobago National Football Team. In March 2021, the Men’s National Senior Team is due to compete in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. FIFA/CONCACAF have one International window for games 9th-19th of November 2020 as preparation for the same WC Qualifiers. Clearly, T&T are up against it following the political issues we have experienced since TTFA Elections in November 2019.”

Five of 41 CONCACAF members; Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Nicaragua played international football for the first time since March during last month’s FIFA window, while Jamaica will have its first domestic football match since March, when Waterhouse takes on Haiti’s Archaie in the Scotiabank CONCACAF league this weekend.

“Domestic football here in T&T has come to a complete standstill over the last year because of the same political dispute surrounding the United TTFA and their clash with FIFA — the governing body of world football. I am in hope that these issues have now been resolved and we as a nation can move on and compete in world football.

Fenwick continued: “I would like to bring to your attention that ‘Elite Football’ involving all the main domestic leagues around the world and international football has resumed everywhere but here in Trinidad and Tobago. I ask for your consideration and help to get T&T Elite Football off the ground and back up and running. We need the nation to be positive and proud of our national football teams.”

Fenwick requests of Young to consider a training schedule which he (Fenwick) had hoped to start from last Monday, at the Hasley Crawford Stadium. Fenwick assures that all Covid-19 protocols would be observed — including social distancing before and after sessions, with players and support staff having their temperatures checked before each session.

“We have a doctor on hand and medics checking all players and staff before, during, and at the end of every session,” explained Fenwick.

“I humbly request the same ‘bubble’ that was afforded to CPL cricket back in August/September 2020.

“Recognising all other international teams around the world are training and playing in both friendly and competitive games despite the winter months in Europe, North America and all other areas of the world hoping to compete in the 2022 WC Qualifiers. I have also attached the squad of players we are engaging on the ground locally.”

