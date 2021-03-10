Richard Ferguson, the former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) presidential candidate and current Terminix La Horquetta Rangers club owner, feels misunderstood.
Ferguson has said that contrary to perception, he is willing to release his footballers to the national team as far ahead as 10 days before Trinidad and Tobago’s World Cup qualifier against Guyana, in the Dominican Republic.
“We want to make the players available, but there must be some sort of communications and negotiations,” stated Ferguson. “If they want we can negotiate and I can suggest take them for 10 days before the game. That is acceptable.”
National team head coach Terry Fenwick, like his predecessor Dennis Lawrence, has complained several times about Ferguson not releasing Rangers players for training sessions.
Yesterday, Ferguson assured the Express that he would release La Horquetta Rangers players to the T&T set-up were the national team to leave for the Dominican Republic, even two weeks before its March 25 qualifier,
Ferguson continued: “I am very willing. But they can’t take them for eight months. We are paying our players every month for three years (now). You can’t expect to take a man’s staff for eight months. It’s like we are paying them and they are working in another company,” adding, “Eight months is way too long.” Effort to contact National team director Richard Piper, team manager Adrian Romain and national coach Fenwick for a response proved futile up to press time. Ferguson felt there is a lack of respect for local professional clubs when it comes to international football rules, but foreign clubs are not treated with similar disdain.
“We are not doing anything wrong. We are following FIFA rules which state a club only has to release players to national teams five days before a full international and three days before a friendly during a FIFA window,” cited Ferguson.
The Rangers boss revealed that some $7.5 million has been invested in Rangers players over the last three years and he had to protect his club’s interest. He revealed that Rangers footballers train twice a day and have a proper nutritional programme.
“We pay our players straight through for three years. Whether there is coronavirus, whether there is a league or no league, they are being paid,” Ferguson re-emphasised.
He further added that Rangers having warm-up matches against the national team is nothing new and that his recent call for a $100,000 winner-takes-all match against the national team was a way of helping the cash-strapped senior men’s team, while getting a competitive warm-up for his players.
If able to get permission to allow 1,000 fans into his La Horquetta venue at $100 a head, Ferguson indicated he will also donate those funds and any television advertising revenue earned to the national men’s team as well.
“Its not a bet. It’s a performance incentive and my team has the same incentive. They would get a performance-based bonus and if the national team wins, they will also get a bonus. We are trying to generate some funding to help the national team,” contended Ferguson.