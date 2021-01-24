Fernandes free-kick settles pulsating FA Cup tie

Bruno Fernandes fired Manchester United into the FA Cup fifth round as his 78th-minute free-kick earned his side a 3-2 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Liverpool’s poor form continued at the home of the fierce rivals; they have now failed to progress beyond the fourth round in five of their six seasons under Jurgen Klopp and the Premier League champions have recorded one win in their last seven games in all competitions.
Mohamed Salah gave the visitors the perfect start with a sublime finish (18’) but Mason Greenwood levelled eight minutes later following a sweeping move. Marcus Rashford completed the turnaround with his fourth Old Trafford goal against Liverpool (48’) but Salah restored parity after running onto Roberto Firmino’s pass (58’).
The stage was set for Fernandes, who settled the tie 12 minutes after his introduction with a venomous free-kick from the edge of the box to set up a fifth-round tie at home to West Ham next month.
United entered the tie unbeaten in their last seven home games against Liverpool in all competitions since a 3-0 loss in March 2014. Last weekend’s stalemate failed to inspire, but Liverpool came to Old Trafford dressed in hyper turquoise, and this fourth-round tie lived up to the hype.
The clash got off to an intense start, with Liverpool finding the breakthrough in the 18th minute. Firmino threaded a pass between Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof to Salah, who was played onside by the latter and coolly lifted the ball over Dean Henderson. United made it 1-1 in the 26th minute.
Paul Pogba broke up a Liverpool attack and Donny van de Beek sent a quick pass as the hosts raced forwards, with Rashford darting down the left before cutting back and sending a fine diagonal ball over to Greenwood on the right. The teenager matched the play with his unerring finish, firing right-footed across Alisson.
Jurgen Klopp stuck with his same starting XI for the restart — and three minutes later, his side were behind. Shaw began the move as his throw-in was collected in midfield by Edinson Cavani, who rode the challenge of Thiago and found Greenwood. Rhys Williams failed to clear Greenwood’s first time ball, which allowed Rashford to race through and coolly turn past Alisson.
Liverpool reacted well to falling behind, however, and James Milner was left holding his head in his hands after scooping over from close range. But the 35-year-old midfielder soon helped Liverpool level as they capitalised on sloppy Cavani play, with Milner leaving Firmino’s cross for Salah to sweep home.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified that Liverpool were in the ascendancy and duly turned to Fernandes on his bench. Twelve minutes later, Fabinho gave United a chance with the clock winding down after fouling Cavani on the edge of the box.
The Brazil international avoided a second yellow card but Fernandes would carry out the ultimate punishment. The Portugal midfielder pulled rank and buried his 28th goal for United to provide a classic FA Cup tie with the match-winning strike it deserved.
Leicester rally to
see off Brentford
Second-half goals from Cengiz Under, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison saw Leicester come from behind to knock out Cup specialists Brentford 3-1.
The Championship Bees, who shocked four Premier League sides on their way to this season’s Carabao Cup semi-finals, were threatening to add the Foxes to their list of scalps when they led through Mads Bech Sorensen’s early goal.
But whatever City boss Brendan Rodgers said at half-time did the trick because just six minutes into the second half they were in front.
The Foxes had offered little in the opening 45 minutes, but that changed just 48 seconds after the restart.
Maddison weaved through the Brentford rearguard to the edge of the area before teeing up Under, who powerfully fired home past Luke Daniels.
Moments later Perez headed a Tielemans cross over before Daniels saved Harvey Barnes’ fierce drive.
Then, in the 51st minute, Tielemans was tripped in the area by Fosu and the Belgium midfielder sent Daniels the wrong way with the spot-kick.
Under should have added Leicester’s third when Ricardo Pereira pulled the ball back to him but the Turkey midfielder side-footed wide from 12 yards out.
Instead, Maddison killed off the tie with 20 minutes remaining when he tapped in the rebound after Barnes’ shot was saved.
Other FA Cup results:
Chelsea 3 vs Luton Town 1
Burnley 3 vs Fulham 0
Everton 3 vs Sheffield Wednesday 0