FERNANDES Distillers Limited will sponsor the feature attraction when horse racing continues on Monday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The Fernandes Black Label President’s Cup will be the penultimate event of the seven-race Labour Day holiday card. Eight horses were declared yesterday to compete over 1,900 metres in the Grade Three contest at 4.35 p.m.
Last year’s Stewards Cup and Gold Cup hero Affirmative spearheads the field, which also includes last year’s Trinidad Derby Stakes winner Stroke Of Luck and his John O’Brien-trained stablemate Wise Guy, who won the 2020 Triple Crown.
Also included in the $30,000 contest is the O’Brien-trained Champagne Stakes winner Super Bird and Just Exhale, who placed second in the Derby in December, a month after winning the Guineas.
Patta Patta and Soca Symphony, who placed third and fourth, respectively, in the Derby, will square off over 1,200 metres in the day’s third event, the modified benchmark handicap for 70-55 rated horses at 2.25 p.m. First post is 1.05 p.m.
Here are the runners,
weights and riders:
RACE 1 – 1.05 - NATIVE-BRED 3 Y.O. MAIDENS – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $13,915 – 1. DAVINDRA 57 D. Khelawan; 2. DAVINA 54 N. Flavenney; 3. MONA LISA 54 N. Flavenney; 4. LAMBADA 54 B. Boodramsingh; 5. SHAREEF 57 R. Jadoo.
RACE 2 – 1.45 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 40-25 – 1200 Metres - $13,915. 1. EMPRESS HASSAN 51.5 N. Mohammed; 2. PERFECT SAINT 56.5 J. Boodramsingh; 3. FEEL THE HEAT 57 R. Jadoo; 4. SCHWARZENEGGER 51.5 B. Boodramsingh; 5. PURE STRIKE 57 T. Phillips.
RACE 3 – 2.25 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 70-55 – 1200 Metres - $17,710. 1. SOCA SYMPHONY 56 A. Poon; 2. LEONARDO ANGEL 57 D. Khelawan; 3. FAST’N’FURIOUS 54.5 J. Boodramsingh; 4. PATTA PATTA 54 R. Jadoo; 5. GAME CHANGER 51.5 B. Boodramsingh.
RACE 4 – 3.10 - WEST INDIAN-BRED 4 Y.O. MAIDENS AND HORSES RATED 25 & LOWER – 1100 Metres (TURF - $14,415 – 1. COUNTRY SIGN (TO) 57 D. Khelawan; 2. GOLDFORFREE 45 J. Arneaud; 3. KOBE 50 R. Jadoo; 4. CON TE PARTIRO 51 A. Poon; 5. GOLD FOR JOHN 49 J. Boodramsingh; 6. FULFILL 49.5 B. Boodramsingh; 7. D’HUMMINGBIRD 53.5 N. Samaroo; 8. ZELDA 54.5 N. Mohammed; 9. LADY HAMILTON 51.5 T. Phillips; 10. REDHOTFILLYPEPPER 52.5 R. Balgobin.
RACE 5 – 3.50 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 35 & LOWER – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $13,915. 1. COMANDANTE 55 R. Jadoo; 2. INFORTHEGLORY 56 J. Arneaud; 3. ATTA GIRL SILVY 57 D. Khelawan; 4. THUNDERBIRD 54.5 T. Phillips; 5. CACTUS TREASURE 57 N. Samaroo; 6. THE BIG SAINT 53.5 N. Flavenney; 7. PRINCESS ALEX (TO) 57.5 R. Balgobin; 8. DANCING SUN 56 A. Poon.
RACE 6 – 4.35 - FERNANDES BLACK LABEL PRESIDENT’S CUP (GRADE III) – 3 Y.O. & OVER – 1900 Metres - $30,000. 1. JUST EXHALE 48 R. Balgobin; 2. ARSALAN 48 N. Samaroo; 3. AFFIRMATIVE 57 D. Khelawan; 4. DESERT DANCER 51 T. Phillips; 5. STROKE OF LUCK 51 B. Boodramsingh; 6. PAWAN PUTRA 51 R. Jadoo; 7. WISE GUY 54 A. Poon; 8. SUPER BIRD 51 J. Boodramsingh.
RACE 7 – 5.20 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 40-25 – 1350 Metres - $14,415. 1. FINISHING TOUCH 58 D. Khelawan; 2. SUPREMACY 54.5 R. Jadoo; 3. MARKET LEADER 54 D. Butcher; 4. SEXY EYES 57 N. Samaroo; 5. MAHA RAJA 57 J. Arneaud; 6. MAFIA MAN 56 N. Flavenney; 7. MANOS ARIBA 57.5 J. Boodramsingh; 8. WITH HONORS 55 B. Boodramsingh; 9. TWITTER KING 56.5 A. Poon; 10. DAVINCI CODE 57 D. Khelawan; 11. PRINCE CONNOR 56 T. Phillips.