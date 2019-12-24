Fevrier’s gone

STUART CHARLES-FEVRIER is the latest national coach to face the axe since William Wallace replaced David John-Williams as Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president, following the November 24 elections.
Like senior men’s coach Dennis Lawrence and women’s coach Stephan De Four, both fired by the new TTFA, St Lucian Charles-Fevrier has been removed as national Under-15 head coach. His position was among three advertised by the TTFA to be filled, the others being the position of national Under-17 head coach and technical director.
Fevrier, the current technical director of W Connection Football Club, has been in charge of the elite Under-15 team for the past three years. He was also one of two assistant coaches to Lawrence, along with former national footballer Stern John. The Under-15 programme for 2019 ended on December 21 and was due to restart in January.
Contacted briefly yesterday, Fevrier would only say that no one from the TTFA had been in contact with him. Asked to clarify Fevrier’s standing with the Under-15 national team, TTFA technical committee chairman Keith Look Loy indicated that changes were being made to personnel across all national teams.
‘Not his substantive position’
“That is not his substantive position,” Look Loy stated in response to Express enquiries. “His position (Fevrier) is assistant coach in the men’s (senior) team.”
“We looking to revamp quite frankly the whole technical set-up,” Look Loy added. “We are in the process of reviewing the elite (Under15), the structure of the programme, the personnel, the expenditure and revamping the whole national team programme. All of this is part of it,” Look Loy stated.
He further declared: “No one has a guarantee that they are going to be a national coach. We going to assess the entire thing and try to set a proper foundation to move forward the next four years.”
Yesterday, the TTFA issued a release stating: “The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association is inviting individuals to apply for the positions of its technical director as well as men’s national Under-17 and Under-15 team head coach.”
Leading training sessions
The Under-17 and Under-15 coach’s responsibilities include leading training sessions, providing motivation and advice during gameplay, developing game plans, attending tryouts, as well as scheduling team meetings. The person should be able to identify the individual abilities of each player and provide one-to-one coaching wherever required.
Role of the technical director
And according to the TTFA, the role of the technical director would be to lead and manage the TTFA technical department, encompassing preparing a department budget, supervising staff, managing daily operations of the TTFA academy and other non-coaching technical tasks as directed by the TTFA technical committee. The technical director will report directly to the TTFA technical committee.
Yesterday, Look Loy said that he, the technical committee and new national coach Terry Fenwick will sit in January and decide among other things personnel, structure and the playing style of all national teams.
“All of that we have to sit down and begin nailing down in January, including personnel,” stated Look Loy.