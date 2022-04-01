‘Fido’ is back

“It is always an honour to be selected to coach a national team. It is always something to be proud of, at least (it shows) your country still has faith in you and it is nice being back coaching.”
Glenn “Fido” Francis is back at the helm of a national hockey outfit. But this time, he will be head coach of the women’s senior team.
On Thursday, the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) announced the appointment, thus filling the position vacated by former head coach Anthony Marcano, who tendered his resignation following the 2022 Pan American Cup, held in Santiago, Chile, in January.
Marcano served in the role for about four years, with the highlight of his stint being the senior women’s bronze medal effort at the 2018 CAC Games in his international debut with that squad.
Francis, who was replaced by Darren Cowie at the helm of the men’s senior squad last October, will now lead the programme forward.
“Being back is really good. It is a very big project. This one I think is going to be really tough but I think I am willing and able and I think I will feel very good -- for me and the women -- if I get success in this thing I am going to do here,” Francis said.
“Fido” brings a wealth of experience to the role, “as well as his commitment to excellence and high-level performance,” the TTHB stated. Prior to his entry into the coaching arena, “Fido” represented Team TTO as a goalkeeper for 15 years.
After his playing years, he transitioned into the field of coaching and received his first major coaching appointment in 2010 as assistant coach to the senior men’s national team before being promoted to the head coach post in 2012, a position he held for seven years until the 2019 Pan American Games.
Under Francis’ stewardship, the team won a gold medal at the inaugural FIH World League Round 1 in 2012 and a bronze medal at the Pan American Cup in November 2013. At the Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Games, the team medalled twice, winning silver and bronze in 2014 and 2018, respectively.
“Fido” also held a stint with the women’s senior team previously. He accepted the responsibility in 2012 to also lead the senior women’s programme while still in charge of the men’s squad, holding this position until 2013.
During that time, he coached the women’s team to a bronze medal at the 2012 FIH World League Round 1 event and at the 2013 FIH World League Round Il event which was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Francis hopes to bring the women’s tactical game and ability up to the international level. “It is a little more work for the coaching staff but I know the women could do it. They have players that could evolve and fit into different systems and all that. So it is just to work on their fitness and get their mental toughness up,” he assessed.
Francis is a certified FIH Level 3 Coach who served as an apprentice under the current Dutch men’s assistant coach Eric Verboom, and who has worked with the current assistant coach to Great Britain and England, Kwandwane Browne (former T&T national player and coach). Francis also made use of Browne as a player/coach for periods of time under his previous tenure.
“The first plan basically is to see what I am working with. Then, most importantly, get the fitness out of the way, get it up to a good standard, get the girls motivated, make sure they enjoy what they are doing. That is the first priority, that we need to do, get them to buy in that ‘this is going to be a lot of hard work’,” Francis explained.
For their part, the TTHB has placed full confidence in Francis’ ability to improve the local women’s game.
“As he commences his new role, Mr. Francis recognises that sport in Trinidad and Tobago is currently facing challenging times after two years of lockdown and team sports restrictions,” the TTHB noted, adding, “He understands the impact of this time away from sports on the women and girls in sports and plans to use his experience to positively influence and develop this sector of the hockey community, building on the work of his most recent predecessor. His attention to detail and work in both developmental and elite sporting environments has equipped him with the tools needed to help the team succeed.”