‘Fido’ pleased with solid start to training

NEW senior women’s hockey coach Glenn “Fido” Francis is excited to have launched the training sessions with his squad that started Tuesday at the training ground at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
An estimated 30 players turned out for the session that Fido said was utilised to assess fitness and agility and perform some speed and strength work. “To be honest, training was very good...We are looking to see where they are at and move from there,” said Francis, the former head coach of the senior men’s team until October last year when he was replaced by Darren Cowie.
Going forward, the training schedule will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Sunday mornings from 6-8, all at the training ground. And with the main aim being the Central and American Games (CAC) next year, “Fido” is looking to examine all his options to improve the women’s game.
“The women look motivated and are raring to go,” Francis said. “We still have a few girls missing, one or two who didn’t come out because of work and school issues but some key players returned including Petal Derry, the experienced goalkeeper and a few others indicated they will be coming back also.”
Over the next six months, Francis said he will be working to trim the women into fitness and work to change the mindset of the players to take responsibility for their own performances. He will also work on programmes to keep them interested and provide a platform for feedback.
During this six-month period, Francis also plans to invite a couple of foreign coaches, including retired national standout Kwandwane Browne —the current England men’s senior team assistant coach—to treat with the team. “Hopefully that helps to get them more motivated and inspired, that people of this calibre are coming to work with them, and it keeps them upbeat all the time.
In the second six-month stint, Fido also intends to focus on improving the unit’s tactical acuity, and competitive game play. The third phase of preparation will include more games in preparation for and in the build-up to CAC Games—including possible tournaments in Jamaica and Barbados—and revisiting and maintaining the gains made in the previous cycles.
“So I am pretty excited and happy to be working with them,” Francis said, adding that he is aiming for a better podium finish than their 2018 bronze medal effort.
“So let’s see how everything goes; see some young girls coming up. That is kind of exciting, to see how the senior and young ones mix, to see if we can get the right mix and move forward from there. It is a very aggressive system that we want them to follow and it entails a lot of fitness.”