‘Fido’ plots next phase of hockey prep

NATIONAL senior women’s coach, Glen “Fido” Francis, is looking to make a transition to the tactical side of team preparation as the new year breaks.
With the June 23 to July 8 Central American And Caribbean Games scheduled as their next assignment on the international calendar, the former national goalkeeper is planning to switch the emphasis from fitness over the last six months to improving tactical play in practice and actual competition.
“From the last few months, there have been a little hiccups with venues to train and trying to get the girls to buy into what is their first time ...committing for a long period of over a year. So it is kind of little tough for them,” Francis explained. “So we are getting a little hiccups with some of them with attendance and stuff, but otherwise it is coming along pretty good, trying to do some more stuff with the girls.”
Francis added their general skill set and fitness had improved during the six-month period, but the players’ mindset still required some attention.
“We are trying to instil a different way of how we approach how we train,” said Francis.
“We have seen some improvement there and we are getting there but we are not 100 per cent there yet.”
Key to performing that tactical work will be the availability of the yet-to-be-completed water-based turf—initially set for completion and delivery in 2017. It’s installation was initially postponed due to bureaucratic considerations and has been further delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are hoping we get the turf sorted out. We are really hoping that they start to work on turf when the year opens. We are trying to bring down (England men’s senior assistant coach) Kwandwane Browne and a woman from the England team to do a camp. We have not confirmed a time and date yet. But that all depends on their availability and hoping the turf will be ready because I cannot prepare any camp unless the turf is sorted out.”
Currently the women’s squad utilise St Mary’s Grounds, the St James Barracks sand-based turf and the Diego Martin Sporting complex for their training sessions.
Fido added the foreign-based women are scheduled to return mid-December, a notch in the timeline that will signal an increase in intensity in their training after a short Christmas break.
“So we hope to put in a lot of games and team-building stuff, trying to get the girls to gel together and take a bit more ownership of their team and programme,” said Francis, who is aiming for a better podium finish than their 2018 bronze medal performance.