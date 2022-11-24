‘Fido’ plots next phase of hockey prep

Glen “Fido” Francis

HOPING FOR TURF ACTION: National women’s hockey coach, Glen “Fido” Francis.

NATIONAL senior women’s coach, Glen “Fido” Francis, is looking to make a transition to the tactical side of team preparation as the new year breaks.

With the June 23 to July 8 Central American And Caribbean Games scheduled as their next assignment on the international calendar, the former national goalkeeper is planning to switch the emphasis from fitness over the last six months to improving tactical play in practice and actual competition.

“From the last few months, there have been a little hiccups with venues to train and trying to get the girls to buy into what is their first time ...committing for a long period of over a year. So it is kind of little tough for them,” Francis explained. “So we are getting a little hiccups with some of them with attendance and stuff, but otherwise it is coming along pretty good, trying to do some more stuff with the girls.”

Francis added their general skill set and fitness had improved during the six-month period, but the players’ mindset still required some attention.

“We are trying to instil a different way of how we approach how we train,” said Francis.

“We have seen some improvement there and we are getting there but we are not 100 per cent there yet.”

Key to performing that tactical work will be the availability of the yet-to-be-completed water-based turf—initially set for completion and delivery in 2017. It’s installation was initially postponed due to bureaucratic considerations and has been further delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are hoping we get the turf sorted out. We are really hoping that they start to work on turf when the year opens. We are trying to bring down (England men’s senior assistant coach) Kwandwane Browne and a woman from the England team to do a camp. We have not confirmed a time and date yet. But that all depends on their availability and hoping the turf will be ready because I cannot prepare any camp unless the turf is sorted out.”

Currently the women’s squad utilise St Mary’s Grounds, the St James Barracks sand-based turf and the Diego Martin Sporting complex for their training sessions.

Fido added the foreign-based women are scheduled to return mid-December, a notch in the timeline that will signal an increase in intensity in their training after a short Christmas break.

“So we hope to put in a lot of games and team-building stuff, trying to get the girls to gel together and take a bit more ownership of their team and programme,” said Francis, who is aiming for a better podium finish than their 2018 bronze medal performance.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Blackman, Anthony 11th, 12th at Beach Games

Men’s open water swimmer Nikoli Blackman finished 11th and team-mate Zackary Anthony ended 12th in the 3,000 metres Men’s open water final yesterday at the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Participating for the first time in the Games, Team TTO has one medal so far, the men’s handball team picking up a bronze on Wednesday.

Blackman clocked 38 minutes, 42.51 seconds when finishing down the field behind Colombian Juan Manuel Morales Restrepo, who clocked 35:03.40 to win the gold. Anthony clocked 38:43.13 to finish one spot behind Blackman. Seventeen swimmers took part in the event.

‘Fido’ plots next phase of hockey prep

‘Fido’ plots next phase of hockey prep

NATIONAL senior women’s coach, Glen “Fido” Francis, is looking to make a transition to the tactical side of team preparation as the new year breaks.

With the June 23 to July 8 Central American And Caribbean Games scheduled as their next assignment on the international calendar, the former national goalkeeper is planning to switch the emphasis from fitness over the last six months to improving tactical play in practice and actual competition.

Mohammed, Kallicharan boss big T10 chase

Mohammed, Kallicharan boss big T10 chase

Kirstan Kallicharan struck 55 and Jason Mohammed an unbeaten 47 to power the Soca Kings to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the Steelpan Players in their Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Patience gets Chanderpaul 119

Patience gets Chanderpaul 119

Uncapped left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul all but pencilled his name in for the opening Test in Perth when he struck a high quality hundred on day two of the four-day “pink-ball” match yesterday.

The 26-year-old son of Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul carved out 119 as the Caribbean side, replying to the Australian Prime Minister XI’s 322, reached the close at Manuka Oval on 234 for seven in their first innings.

On his first overseas tour, the left-hander faced 293 deliveries and hit 13 fours and a six—a combination of crisp off-side drives and adventurous on-side strokes—en route to his sixth first class hundred.

Edwards for the 12th time

Edwards for the 12th time

ALEENA EDWARDS struck gold for an incredible 12th time, but her brother Aaron could not complete a family double as Aaron Wilson captured his second straight men’s crown in the National Table Tennis Championship Wednesday night at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

First-time sponsors Pristine Dental Solutions contributed $20,000 to ensure that most prestigious tournament in the sport became a reality, and the champions received $3,500 each.

Maxwell lands double, Romain wins

Maxwell lands double, Romain wins

STEPHAN MAXWELL won two titles, Tobago’s Angela Campbell retained the Women’s Physique crown and Nikkita Romain completed the Junior and Senior women’s bikini fitness double following Saturday’s National Senior Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships held at the Cascadia Hotel and Convention Centre, St Ann’s.

The Senior Championships were being held for the first time since 2019, prior to the Covid-19 global pandemic. A far cry from its peak days, the Senior Nationals was the smallest in many years, attracting 15 competitors and just three women. With just six males competing, men’s bodybuilding was divided into two classes: heavyweight and light-weight.