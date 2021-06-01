FIFA, CARICOM pen development MoU

Regional nation grouping, Caricom, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with football’s world governing body, FIFA, aimed at using the sport to enhance social development across its states and further develop communities through youth involvement.
The MoU, signed Monday by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Caricom Secretary General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque during a virtual ceremony, will target areas of collaboration like formal football education at the primary school level, along with technical training of football coaches and school physical education teachers.
Further, the agreement is also designed to strengthen the integrity of the sport in the region, with focus being placed on the protection of children and “vulnerable adults”, and illegal match activities. “I very much welcome this MoU and the partnership with FIFA,” Ambassador LaRocque said.
“Many of our Member States have established developmental programmes using sports as a transformative agent. The social, health and economic benefits of sport is well appreciated and supported in our Region. The partnership with organisations such as FIFA assists in furthering our goals of encouraging our youth, in particular, to pursue healthy lifestyles while enjoying the benefits of a sport like football.”
Infantino, first elected FIFA president in 2016 and then again three years later, said the partnership of Caricom had the potential to further accelerate the growth of football in the Caribbean. “We are delighted to enter into this agreement with the Caribbean Community, the aim of which is to leverage our sport as a catalyst for social development in the region,” Infantino said.
“Football has an incredible following in the Caribbean and there is still great potential for additional growth. I am very happy to see that the countries understand the opportunities this brings in terms of social benefits for their communities and we are looking forward to working hand in hand with them around this common goal,” the FIFA boss added.
And Victor Montagliani, president of the confederation CONCACAF which oversees football development in North, Central America and the Caribbean, said the agreement was a critical step for the region.
“The integrity of sport, and football in particular, in our region is a top priority for FIFA and CONCACAF, and I can only welcome this partnership signed today,” said Montagliani, a Canadian who assumed the top post at CONCACAF five years ago. “It will benefit the whole Caribbean region and support us in our extensive efforts to develop the game at all levels.”
Caricom nations constitute a large number of the 31 Caribbean countries which comprise the 41-member CONCACAF, and represent a critical voting bloc in FIFA.