FIFA responds

FIFA has written normalisation committee chairman and local businessman Robert Hadad, acknowledging the effort that TTFA delegates have recently made to have an international ban lifted and promises to soon provide an update.
FIFA acknowledged the October 23, Trinidad and Tobago Appeal Court decision, which struck out an earlier lower court decision and adjudged that FIFA was within its rights when on March 17, it replaced the TTFA executive led by president William Wallace with the Hadad-led normalisation committee. FIFA also acknowledged an October 25, emergency general meeting where TTFA delegates unanimously voted, that Wallace should cease all court action against FIFA, and also gave the normalisation committee the right to take control of football in T&T.
“FIFA welcomes both decisions and is assessing the matter internally. An update will be provided to you in due course,” FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura stated via emailed communication with Hadad. Samoura’s letter parallels similar situations in countries like Guatemala and Kenya where FIFA lifted bans once its normalisation committee wrote FIFA declaring that it was free to operate in those jurisdictions. FIFA suspended the TTFA on September 24 for breach of its statutes when—in defiance of the wishes of the majority of TTFA delegates —the former TTFA executive led by Wallace challenged their March 17 removal by the world governing body. FIFA gave two conditions to have the ban lifted; first the removal of all court matters existing between the TTFA and FIFA and second, the TTFA should adjust its constitution in line with FIFA statutes.
After breaking FIFA rules and challenging his removal in a domestic court, Wallace was reinstated by Justice Carol Gobin’s October 13 judgment in the High Court, declaring that FIFA’s imposition of a normalisation committee as null and void. But ten days later, the Appeal Court, led by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Justice Nolan Bereaux, ruled in favour of FIFA. The Appeal Court’s decision confirmed that both the TTFA constitution and FIFA statutes gave FIFA the right to appoint a normalisation committee. Wallace has not appealed the decision and subsequently also removed a final matter against FIFA from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Via Samoura’s letter, FIFA acknowledged receipt of the decision of the Trinidad and Tobago Court of Appeal.
“In this context, the decision of the Court of Appeal ruled that the former leadership of the TTFA had acted unlawfully by appealing to a local court to contest the appointment by FIFA of the normalisation committee for the TTFA,” the general secretary wrote. “In addition, the Court of Appeal stressed that in accordance with art. 57 par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes and art. 67 of the TTFA statutes, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) is the only recognised path to resolve such dispute.
“Furthermore, the FIFA administration acknowledges the receipt of written proof that on 25 October 2020 a meeting was held among the TTFA members. In this context, we duly take note that the members of the TTFA expressed themselves and decided that “(…) the way forward for the TTFA is: for the TTFA to fully comply with its obligations as a member of FIFA, recognising the legitimacy of the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, and; bringing its own statutes in line with the FIFA statutes and; to fully cooperate with the Normalisation Committee.”