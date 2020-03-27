FIFA’S PICK

With no live sport currently available, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has partnered with cloud video production platform Grabyo to create a unique and innovative content experience for cricket fans to enjoy.

From next week, CPL will be rebroadcasting classic matches from the last seven years of the tournament, but with a twist. They will do so as if the matches are live, with the first game going “live” around the globe via CPL’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Tuesday.