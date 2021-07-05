Novak Djokovic reached his 12th Wimbledon quarter-final yesterday to pull even with Arthur Gore, who had a 117-year head start, while a parade of newcomers also made the final eight.
First-timers on the men’s side included Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Italian Matteo Berrettini, Marton Fucsovics of Hungary and Russian Karen Khachanov, who won a bizarre fifth set to beat American Sebastian Korda on his 21st birthday.
Djokovic, the two-time defending champion, held every service game to tie Gore and beat No.17 Cristian Garín, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
Three-time champion Gore first played Wimbledon in 1888. Djokovic made his debut in 2005, and they share third place on the men’s all-time list for most men’s quarter-final berths, behind Roger Federer’s 18 and Jimmy Connors’ 14.
“It’s a privilege to break records in the sport that I truly love,” Djokovic said. “I’m devoted to this sport as much as I think anybody out there on the tour. I just try to do my best.”
Khachanov, seeded No.25, outlasted Korda 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8. With both players battling fatigue and nerves, there were 13 services breaks in the final set, and for Korda, it was a disappointing end to an otherwise impressive Wimbledon debut.
Khachanov will next face the No.10-seeded Shapovalov, who hit 15 aces and beat No.8 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-3, 7-5. The No.7-seeded Berrettini became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals by ousting Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.
The unseeded, 29-year-old Fucsovics became the first Hungarian to reach the Wimbledon men’s quarter-finals since 1948 by upsetting No. 5 Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.
Federer through to last 8 again
Roger Federer became the oldest man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals by beating Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.
The eight-time Wimbledon champion needed two attempts to serve out the first set but never looked threatened after that, winning 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court.
The 39-year-old Federer broke the age record for quarter-finalists held by Ken Rosewall, who was also 39 when he reached the last eight in 1974. It is the 18th time Federer has gone that far at the All England Club, extending his own record.
Auger-Aliassime upsets Zverev
Felix Auger-Aliassime upset No.4-seeded Alexander Zverev to give Canada two men’s quarter-finalists in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
Auger-Aliassime withstood a comeback attempt from Zverev to win 6-4, 7-6(8/6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 and earn what he called ”surely the best victory of my life.” The match finished under a closed roof on No.1 Court after a brief rain delay early in the fifth set.
Auger-Aliassime reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time and joined countryman Denis Shapovalov in the last eight.
Zverev struggled with his serve throughout and finished with 20 double-faults. Auger-Aliassime will face Matteo Berrettini next.