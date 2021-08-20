BABAR AZAM might be starting to become a bit of a vexation to West Indian bowlers.
Yesterday, West Indies fast bowlers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales wrecked the Pakistan top-order in hurricane-like fashion on the opening day of the second Test match at Sabina Park, in Jamaica, before the Pakistani captain Azam (75) and Fawad Alam (76, retired hurt) staged a recovery with a 158-run, fourth wicket stand.
Sent in to bat after Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss, Pakistan could not have gotten off to a worse start. Veteran Roach (3-49) and 19-year-old apprentice Jayden Seales (1-25) sent back Pakistan’s first three batsman with just two runs on the board. However, Babar and Fawad rescued the innings, combining for Pakistan’s largest partnership of the series as the visitors rallied to a respectable 212-4 when stumps were drawn.
Apart form Roach and Seales, Kyle Mayers (0-17) produced a solid spell of 11 overs, as the West Indians bowlers remained disciplined.
“The pitch has a bit of moisture, as usual at Sabina, the key is to use that. Just one change for us, Alzarri (Joseph) for Jomel Warrican. The pitch should have something for the pace bowlers but we have batsmen who can bowl quality spin,” Brathwaite had said at the coin toss.
And his decision to bowl first was vindicated as early as the third ball of the innings when Roach had Abid Ali caught by vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood, who went low to his left at third slip. Roach then accounted for Azhar Ali, this time wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva diving to his right to snag the catch; Pakistan were two wickets down for two runs.
And two became three without addition to the score as Seales had the luckless Imran Butt dismissed, when drawing him forward and snicking to Da Silva. The West Indians appealed immediately for what looked a feather of an edge. Initially turned down, the men in maroon were reward after requesting a review.
Reviewing the day’s play, West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick applauded both the efforts of the Pakistan batsmen and the West Indian bowlers.
“Obviously in the first hour there was some moisture in the pitch and we utilised that,” Estwick said. “But once the pitch eased up, you have to give credit to the two Pakistani batsmen. I though they batted very well.”
Where Estwick felt Brathwaite may have erred in his conservative approach was in taking Roach out of the attack after five overs. Estwick surmised that scorching heat might have prompted Brathwaite to give all his bowlers shorter spells. “I think we should have gotten two overs more with ‘Roachie’,” Estwick deduced.
“What we did well after tea (break) is we stopped the scoring. We were able to frustrate them,” added Estwick. “What we have been asking for is discipline and in a way we showed that. So credit to the bowlers as well.”
While the first session belonged to the West Indies, the second belonged to Pakistan, the third balanced. Babar and Fawad’s 158-run partnership, which was only halted when Fawad retired hurt on 76, following a bout of severe cramps. The scorching heat and humidity also sent Windies wicketkeeper Da silva to the pavilion.
Once again Babar found himself on the back foot and having to consolidate rather than attack at the start. Having conquered the early demon in the pitch, Pakistan eventually settled to a comfortable rhythm with the Pakistani captain looking particularly solid. Initially, both Babar and Fawad looked vulnerable. Both batsmen also survived close lbw appeals to Seales and Mayers.
The more aggressive Babar looked more vulnerable around his off stump, with Jason Holder and Roach beating his outside edge a number of times. Fawad stroked 11 fours and eventually surpassed his captain’s total.
Once Fawad was forced to retire, West Indies would have targeted new batsman Mohammed Rizwan. Instead, it was the set captain Babar who went, caught low by a diving Holder, off Roach. There were no further wickets for the West Indians and by the end, Rizwan (22) and Faheem Ashraf (23) had also begun building another good Pakistan partnership.