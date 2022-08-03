Fighters need activity

THREE of Trinidad and Tobago’s most successful boxers are pleading for the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control to be reconstituted, so that the sport can be resumed.
Leslie “Tiger” Stewart, the former World Boxing Association (WBA) light-heavyweight world champion, as well as former world-ranked boxers Ulric Johnson and Kirt “The Technician” Sinnette, all of whom are now national amateur boxing coaches, are calling for the urgent reconvening of the TTBBC.
The last boxing contest in Trinidad and Tobago was held in December 2019, before all local sport was shut down in March, due to the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the lifting of restrictions earlier this year, boxing stakeholders have been eager to have the sport resume locally.
However, the sport has been stalled further because the term of office of the last Board expired three months ago. For boxing events to take place in Trinidad and Tobago, a permit must be issued from a government-appointed TTBBC. Without a Board, all events and programmes would be deemed illegal.
With T&T hosting the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023, Stewart believes it is imperative that local boxers get back in the ring sooner rather than later.
“Hosting the (Commonwealth Youth) Games next year is good, but we are doing an injustice to our young boxers who are not getting the opportunity to gain and develop in the ring during a real contest,” Stewart pointed out. “No boxing board, halfway through the year, our youths are not developing,” said Stewart, adding, “A main part of a boxer’s development is actual contest.”
Likewise, Johnson is eager to have his young charges fighting again.
“I am pleading to the powers that be, that measures be taken to ensure that adequate and knowledgeable persons be instituted as soon as possible to form a new and effective Boxing Board so that our boxers can get the opportunity to advance themselves in our country and the Boxing World,” lamented Johnson, a former world top 10-ranked featherweight.
“It’s been well over two years our young and upcoming boxers haven’t been allowed to showcase their talents, and they are dissatisfied about the inactivity of boxing tournaments. Now that the Covid-19 restrictions have been eased somewhat, and boxing cards can be held, there is no board. So that boxing bouts cannot be held for young and upcoming boxers to represent not only their gyms, but most importantly, Trinidad and Tobago.”
Former middleweight Sinnette, also ranked in the top 10 by the World Boxing Council and one of this country’s most decorated amateur boxers, is also similarly concerned about the sport having not yet resumed.
As an amateur, Sinnette represented T&T at the Caribbean and Central American Games (CAC), PanAm Games, Commonwealth Games and was the first local boxer to qualify for an Olympic Games. Sinnette emphasised the urgency of the next generation benefitting from competition as well.
“Trinidad and Tobago is about to host the junior Commonwealth Games next year and live competition is part of their preparation which cannot take place without a boxing board,” Sinnette stated. “Madam Minister of Sports, I am kindly asking you to please appoint the board for our boxers to (be able to) compete at events in Trinidad and Tobago, that can only be approved by the TTBBC.
“I am the National Junior Coach for Trinidad and Tobago,” continued Sinnette. “For me to represent my country with confidence and pride, the boxing board would have had to be in place, to compete at live events in Trinidad and Tobago.”