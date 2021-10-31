Nigel Paul

THROUGH TO LAST 8: Trinidad and Tobago super-heavyweight Nigel Paul is all joy after his 4-1 decision victory over Spain’s Ayoub Ghafa yesterday at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Nigel Paul is fighting on at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Serbia.

Tomorrow, the Trinidad and Tobago super heavyweight will take on Turkey’s Berat Acar in the quarter-finals phase of the competition following his victory over Spain’s Ayoub Ghafa, yesterday.

The quarter-final bout at the World Championships will represent a breakthrough for the Rio 2014 Olympian as it will be the first time that Paul has got so far in an international competition.

Paul, 32, advanced to the round of 16 on Thursday, when defeating Albanian Nelson Hysa by a 4-1 decision. Yesterday, against Ghafa, Paul again got the nod from four of the five judges at the Stark arena. Sadie Duffy of Ireland, Yu Ling Chang of Taiwan, Frank Fiacco of Canada and Said Moufassir of Morocco all scored the fight 29-28 in the T&T fighter’s favour, with Yuriy Lyubarskyy of Ukraine scoring it 29-28 for Ghafa. Meanwhile, his quarter-final opponent Acar was a unanimous 5-0 victor over Peter Belberov of Bulgaria.

Going into his bout, Paul’s camp wanted their fighter to be the aggressor. However, team coach Reynold Cox told the Express that Paul, “was not as aggressive as we wanted, but we wanted to start fast, land solid punches.” He added: “We believe that we were better conditioned and wanted him to keep the pace up.”

Cox said the T&T camp expected Ghafa to come after their fighter. “We knew he would come at us and we just weathered the storm and came back stronger,” he said. “We caught him a few times but Paul did not finish him.”

The T&T big man relied on his jabs and uppercuts to the body to get past his Spanish opponent. And while Paul did not dominate quite in the way that Cox had been hoping, the coach was still pleased with the progress his fighter has made over the course of the Championships so far.

“I think he is a long way from the Nigel Paul from Rio (Olympic Games),” Cox said. “He has the tools to win and he is showing it. Of course, our team will keep asking him to do more.”

Tomorrow’s bout against Acar will represent another searching examination of Paul’s quality at international level. But asked about his chances in the quarter-finals, Cox was optimistic. “I think he is growing in confidence in this tournament and we expect him to keep it going against Brat Acar of Turkey. All the bouts now will be hard and we are ready,” he said.

