The final match of the Headley/Weekes Tri-Series bowls off today at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua offering players a final chance to impress the Cricket West Indies selectors ahead of the upcoming home series against India and the “A” team tour to Bangladesh.
Team Headley will come up against Team Weekes in the series finale from 10 am today and some of the players would have already given the selectors something to ponder.
Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Zachary McCaskie, Brandon King, Jahmar Hamilton and Kevin Sinclair all scored half-centuries for Team Weekes in their rain-affected draw against the West Indies Academy last week.
The Academy players were even more impressive with the bat with Kirk McKenzie hitting 221 and Kevin Wickham scoring 121.
For Team Headley, their loss in the first game to the Academy would have been a bitter pill to swallow and the Joshua Da Silva-led outfit will be looking to make amends.
Darren Bravo and Anderson Phillip are also in the Team Headley squad and both men will want to do better in this match after failing to impress against the Academy team.
In that game, Da Silva had scores of 136 and three while Bravo posted just five and 12.
Fast bowler Phillip bowled 19 overs in the first innings and took one for 64 but he didn’t bowl in the second innings.
Meanwhile, Team Headley will also have a change to their line-up with Matthew Nandu coming into the set-up as a replacement for opening batter Shayne Moseley who suffered a knee injury on the first day of the match against the West Indies Academy.
Nandu, a left-handed opener, is a graduate of the West Indies Rising Stars programme.
He made his first-class debut earlier this year where he made a century (126) in his first innings for Guyana Harpy Eagles against Barbados Pride.
All matches in the Headley/Weekes Tri-Series are being streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre.
SQUADS:
TEAM HEADLEY – Joshua Da Silva (captain), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Chaim Holder, Akeem Jordan, Marquino Mindley, Matthew Nandu, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kieran Powell, Tevyn Walcott.
TEAM WEEKES – Alick Athanaze (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Jahmar Hamilton, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Veerasammy Permaul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Devon Thomas.