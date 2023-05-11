The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s National League disciplinary committee was due to make a ruling yesterday on a complaint by PowerGen Penal Sports Club which will ultimately determine the Premier Division One champions.

The eight-team two-day/three-day League competition ended on March 26 with Queen’s Park Cricket Club leading the standings on 143 points. Meanwhile, PowerGen Penal were second on 124 points.

However, PowerGen had earlier protested the result of their second-round match against Victoria Sports which ended in a no-result after no play was possible on the first day of the two-day contest played at Victoria’s home venue, the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore.

Without hearing arguments from the parties involved, the disciplinary committee initially ruled against PowerGen, upholding the result of the match. However, the Penal-based club appealed that ruling, arguing that they were not given an opportunity to be heard.

The matter went to the TTCB appeals committee and from there, PowerGen filed an injunction challenging the TTCB’s disciplinary and appeals committee’s jurisdiction to adjudicate their complaint.

The TTCB agreed that its committees would not take steps to rule on the complaint until the matter was fully ventilated in court.

However, PowerGen withdrew the matter from court and opted to go through the TTCB’s process.

As such, the disciplinary committee heard arguments from the two parties on Tuesday and heard from the umpires on Wednesday and were expected to meet last evening to deliberate on the matter and make a determination.

PowerGen’s argument revolves around the fact that due to the pitch not being ready on the first day of the two-day game, the match was reduced to a one-day affair and they were not given a fair opportunity to get a result.

Last week, the TTCB crowned their 50-over Sunday League champions, Clarke Road United, who defeated Queen’s Park in the final at the National Cricket Centre.

The final TTCB club competition, the Premiership 1 T20 Festival featuring the top-flight clubs will bowl off next Friday.

Meanwhile, the Premiership 2 T20 tournament bowled off last Saturday and continues tomorrow.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T face Mexico in knockout stage

T&T face Mexico in knockout stage

Having finished third to the United States and Panama in Group C,Trinidad and Tobago face Mexico in today’s quarter-final round of the 2023 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship.

Wallace fails to reach Jr Pan Am sprint quarters

Female sprinter Makaira Wallace failed to reach the quarter-finals of her event yesterday when the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships continued yesterday in Paraguay.

In the qualifying rounds of the women’s sprint, Wallace posted a 12.273 second clocking to finish ninth of 13 and failed to advance to the quarter-finals.

Thornton gets another chance

Thornton gets another chance

ANDREW THORNTON will get a second chance for a place in the semi-finals of a Trinidad competition when the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament continues today at the National Racquet Centre.

The Barbadian, who was the Over-35 runner-up in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament here last month, was forced to withdraw from the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open Tournament seven years ago because of injury.

InterZone semis today

InterZone semis today

The East Zone Under-13 team will tackle their Central Zone counterparts in one of the semi-finals of the Scotiabank Under-13 InterZone tournament today at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain Couva.

Gonzales, Francois top Chancellor run

Gonzales, Francois top Chancellor run

SCOTIABANK’s Shay Gonzales and Sagicor’s Adona Francois were the winners of the CARIFIN Fun and Fitness Chancellor Challenge that ran off Wednesday at the popular fitness and exercise venue.

In the female competition, Francois finished ahead of Republic Bank Limited’s Arya Mahabir and Maritime’s Darielle Kingfook.

Toco Boys in NORCECA tourney

DANEIL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield will represent Trinidad and Tobago over the next three days in the second leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour in Cuba.

The pair, affectionately known as the “Toco Boys” because of the part of the country they come from, also competed in the opening stage two weeks ago in Mexico and finished a very disappointing 13th of the 16 pairs.