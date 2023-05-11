The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s National League disciplinary committee was due to make a ruling yesterday on a complaint by PowerGen Penal Sports Club which will ultimately determine the Premier Division One champions.
The eight-team two-day/three-day League competition ended on March 26 with Queen’s Park Cricket Club leading the standings on 143 points. Meanwhile, PowerGen Penal were second on 124 points.
However, PowerGen had earlier protested the result of their second-round match against Victoria Sports which ended in a no-result after no play was possible on the first day of the two-day contest played at Victoria’s home venue, the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore.
Without hearing arguments from the parties involved, the disciplinary committee initially ruled against PowerGen, upholding the result of the match. However, the Penal-based club appealed that ruling, arguing that they were not given an opportunity to be heard.
The matter went to the TTCB appeals committee and from there, PowerGen filed an injunction challenging the TTCB’s disciplinary and appeals committee’s jurisdiction to adjudicate their complaint.
The TTCB agreed that its committees would not take steps to rule on the complaint until the matter was fully ventilated in court.
However, PowerGen withdrew the matter from court and opted to go through the TTCB’s process.
As such, the disciplinary committee heard arguments from the two parties on Tuesday and heard from the umpires on Wednesday and were expected to meet last evening to deliberate on the matter and make a determination.
PowerGen’s argument revolves around the fact that due to the pitch not being ready on the first day of the two-day game, the match was reduced to a one-day affair and they were not given a fair opportunity to get a result.
Last week, the TTCB crowned their 50-over Sunday League champions, Clarke Road United, who defeated Queen’s Park in the final at the National Cricket Centre.
The final TTCB club competition, the Premiership 1 T20 Festival featuring the top-flight clubs will bowl off next Friday.
Meanwhile, the Premiership 2 T20 tournament bowled off last Saturday and continues tomorrow.